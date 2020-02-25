But last season, in the haze of a lifelong dream, the failure hit harder. It didn’t flinch. It came in a wave, in the middle of crowded stadiums, in an 11-game stretch that could define Kieboom if he lets it. Then he was back on a plane flying west. On the comfort of infield dirt, he was able to be himself again.

“When I returned to the minors in May, it was like: ‘Okay, my life is not over. This is okay,’ ” Kieboom said this week. “I had to take a minute to breathe. I remember standing at shortstop in Sacramento, feeling a little tired from it all, and just breathing. It was a relief.”

Kieboom, 22, is playing the most important games of his young career. Yes, it is spring training, and yes, nothing is decided in February. But he has a chance to be the Washington Nationals’ everyday third baseman this year, and, in turn, become a major league regular. The job is his to lose. That first impression is his to bury.

He was called up this past April while Trea Turner recovered from a broken right index finger. It was early for him, and everyone knew it, yet expectations never shifted. He was the best prospect in the system, and he was tasked with growing fast. But the 11 games brought a distinct lesson. He made four errors at shortstop, struck out 16 times in 43 plate appearances and, with just five hits, logged a .128 batting average.

He learned to fail in public.

“In a perfect world, I would be the greatest player in the world and no one knows about it. That would be the ideal scenario,” Kieboom said. “But I understand what comes with the territory of playing up here. Everyone sees everything you do. You have to talk about it with reporters. You have to have answers. It is what it is.”

Third base is open because Anthony Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in December. And that idea — “I would be the greatest player in the world and no one knows about it” — sounds right out of Rendon’s mouth.

Yet while Rendon ducks attention, at any cost, Kieboom has a different angle. He said he has never viewed himself as the star. He was the undersized second baseman on his youth teams. He went to high school in Marietta, Ga., an area filled with talent. His two old brothers, Spencer and Trevor, earned Division I scholarships while he was in middle school.

Success wasn’t fawned over at the family table. They didn’t dwell on the intermittent shortcomings, either. Kieboom went through a 3-for-28 slump with Class A Potomac in April 2018. His mother, Lynette, was worried about his psyche and a lingering cold. Spencer and Trevor shot him texts to check in. But Kieboom was fine, he told them, and just needed to find his rhythm. Last May brought the same response.

The miscues came in a burst, one after another, until the Nationals had seen enough. He homered in the eighth inning of his debut April 26. It was tainted when he struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth and the night ended with a loss. He homered two days later, showing more promise, but that was tainted by spotty defense, late swings and, soon, the need to send him down. That’s how he wound up in Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats, the Class AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. And that’s where he hit reset.

“Those 11 games could have happened anywhere to anyone,” Kieboom said. “They could have been in single A, double A, whatever level. I understand that everything is amplified because it’s the big leagues. Everything should be amplified. But it did not show who I am as a baseball player, and I know that.”

Now he wants Washington to see the same. General Manager Mike Rizzo said Kieboom will have every opportunity to play third base. Manager Dave Martinez said that, too, and he wants Kieboom to settle down, then settle in. He made a throwing error against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. There will be an adjustment at third, a new position, and the Nationals could send Kieboom to the minors and have Asdrúbal Cabrera hold the spot.

But the best outcome this spring — for Washington and for Kieboom — is that he takes the next step. While he discussed that this week, and deflected the thought of pressure, shortstop Trea Turner walked by with a warning.

“Don’t be late, don’t be late!” Turner yelled while wheeling through a doorway.

"No, wait, batting practice is at 8:45," Kieboom mumbled to himself, craning his neck to see a wall clock. It showed 8:26 a.m. Turner was messing with him. Kieboom breathed out, a smile creasing his cheeks, because he still had a bit of time.