Tuesday’s news conference at the NFL’s scouting combine has little to do with prioritizing free agents and negotiating contracts, but the league asks that all the general managers hold interview sessions during the event. In the recent past, former team president Bruce Allen would have been speaking for the team, but Allen was fired the day before Rivera was hired, leaving Smith to stand on a stage before a pack of reporters and camera people.

Despite having run the Redskins’ last three drafts, Smith, who has climbed from a Redskins intern to vice president in 11 years, had never held a news conference in Washington.

Throughout the room, the personnel executives of other teams were making news, talking about offseason priorities and next month’s free agency period. Smith, however, did not come to make headlines. He refused to talk about Rivera’s discussions with left tackle Trent Williams or cornerback Quinton Dunbar’s recent demand to be traded or released, saying only that all players “under contract right now [are] expected to report.”

He also didn’t talk about potential free agents like guard Brandon Scherff, who could possibly receive the team’s franchise or transition tags as early as this week, guard Ereck Flowers and linebacker Jon Bostic. Nor would he discuss injured players like running backs Derrius Guice or Bryce Love, other than to say that “when healthy” those two and Adrian Peterson give Washington “a good stable of backs.”

Mostly, he talked about collaboration.

Though Redskins owner Daniel Snyder put Rivera in charge of the team, Rivera has emphasized that he does not wish to be an omnipotent figure, believing instead that rebuilding the team should be a group effort. Smith described an early January meeting at Snyder’s house in which he, Rivera and Snyder worked out a plan where they “meshed together” Rivera’s and Smith’s visions for putting a team together, allowing Smith to implement a color-coded rating system for players. Soon after, Rivera announced Smith’s promotion.

“We believe in our process,” Smith said. “We're going to talk through everything. Coaches value all those things. We'll set the board together in there in April. There is a preliminary board as far as the draft right now and free agency. But once the coaches come in in April, we will sit in there and literally go through each thing to each situation and set it together so everybody's on the same page and everybody's working together.”

He sounded happy.

“I love the way things are running,” Smith said. “It’s very smooth. Like I said, our working relationship has been outstanding. [Rivera has] really taken a step back as far as the draft was concerned and just said, 'Listen, do your thing with setting the board. Run your meetings how you’ve been doing it. Do the changes you wanted to make as far as grading and color-coded system that I mentioned. Do your thing there.’ Once the coaches come in and evaluate, then he and I will sit down and figure out what direction we want to go.”

As for revealing that direction, Smith was intentionally vague. He talked little about players aside from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the Redskins’ top draft pick last year and a player Rivera has refused to anoint as the starter, saying repeatedly that he is “really excited about Dwayne.”

“He kept improving,” Smith said of Haskins. “He’s smiling, walking around the building. He’s excited, he’s energized. He also needs his time. He’s a young kid. He played one year at Ohio State, and he came here and he played six games here for us, and he’s got the right stuff. He’s a good kid, he works hard.”

Smith said less about another Ohio State player, edge rusher Chase Young, who many expect Washington to take with the second overall pick in April’s draft. He said he has studied Young a great deal the past few years and likes what he sees, but said there are a lot of talented players in the draft. Then he dodged a question about whether the Redskins would consider drafting a quarterback with their second pick the way the Arizona Cardinals took Kyler Murray first overall last year, 12 months after drafting Josh Rosen.

This wasn’t the day for questions like that. A few minutes later, Smith stepped down from the stage and left the conference hall, presumably passing another test by not leaving any screaming headlines behind him.