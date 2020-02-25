The 26-year-old, who went 19-8 in 2018 and made his second straight All-Star Game, missed most of the 2019 season with shoulder and lat muscle injuries. He was one of the more high-profile losses for New York, which sent a Major League Baseball-record 30 players to the injured list at various points last season.

That group included another starting pitcher, James Paxton, and slugging outfielder Aaron Judge, both of whom are also injured to start 2020. Neither is set to miss the whole season, as Severino is, but Paxton is not expected to return from back surgery until May, while an ailing shoulder has kept Judge from swinging a bat thus far in spring training.

“It’s crazy how we’re getting hit by the injury bug again,” Yankees first baseman Luke Voit said. “I feel for Sevy. That sucks, because he [rehabbed] all last year, too. I hope it’s a speedy recovery.”

Severino, who missed most of last season before returning in September, felt soreness in his right elbow after starting Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said last week. After it continued into this spring, the Dominican pitcher was sent back to New York on Sunday from the team’s training facility in Florida for a battery of tests, reportedly culminating in a dye-contrast MRI exam that revealed the UCL tear.

Luis Severino signed a 4 year $40M extension with the #Yankees almost exactly a year ago. He’s pitched 12 innings since, & is headed for Tommy John surgery according to GM Brian Cashman. He has $31.25M left on the deal, plus a $15M club option in 2023. https://t.co/b27ISO5Owz — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 25, 2020

“I don’t want to sugarcoat the fact that being without Sevy, that’s a blow, but it doesn’t change our expectations and what we’re truly capable of,” Boone said Tuesday. “So, no, nothing changes.”

One big change from last year is the offseason addition of all-star pitcher Gerrit Cole. The former Houston Astros ace will anchor a staff that also has Masahiro Tanaka and J.A. Happ but will need to find fill-ins at the back end.

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that, in the wake of the Severino news, his team will “look from within” for a replacement rather than seek a trade. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who returned in September from Tommy John surgery, was already pushing to hold a rotation slot at least until Paxton recovered, and other candidates include right-handers Deivi Garcia, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clarke Schmidt.

“I am extremely disappointed that I will not be able to put on a Yankees uniform and compete with my teammates this year,” Severino said in a statement released Tuesday night, “but I promise that I will be working tirelessly during this process to come back stronger than ever to make the greatest fans in baseball proud.”

“Through the long road ahead your continued support means the world to me,” he added. “I will be back on the mound to help bring a championship back to the Bronx!”

New York also will be without pitcher Domingo German (18-4 last year) for 63 games as he serves the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating the MLB policy on domestic violence.

The good news for the team is that it can hope to again draw upon the resilience it showed last year, when unlikely heroes such as Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman helped make up for the many absences of better-known players. In all, the Yankees suffered a total loss of 2,908 player games to injury (per Spotrac) — 708 more than the next-hardest hit team.

“We will manage it and try to figure it out,” Boone said Tuesday. “We are good. We got a lot of good pitchers. It’s an opportunity for more and more people to kind of kick the door in and take advantage of an opportunity. We have a lot of talented people capable of that.”