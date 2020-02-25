Of the 22 teams to respond to a question about whether they would be in favor of extending the rule for one more year, 17 said no. A copy of the results of the survey, which were distributed to competition committee members, was obtained by The Washington Post.

The survey responses are not binding and the results do not ensure that the rule, approved by the owners last March for one year only, will be discarded this offseason. But as the offseason gets underway and the competition committee begins deliberating over rules, there doesn’t appear to be much support for that one to stand.

The owners are likely to take a renewal vote when they meet next month in Palm Beach, Fla., at the annual league meeting. At least 24 of the 32 owners would have to vote to keep the rule for it to remain in place.

“Obviously it was a one-year rule,” Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy, a member of the competition committee, said Monday. “I’d say overall the results were not great. I think it really is putting especially the New York office in a really difficult position.”

Competition committee members were not available to comment on the results of the survey. Atlanta Falcons President Rich McKay, the chairman of the competition committee, said Sunday he was not ready to discuss the results of the survey.

According to the survey results, 13 teams thought the interference-related replay rulings made by the NFL’s officiating department in New York were not consistent from week to week. Two teams said the league should add another on-field official or a “sky judge” replay official, and two more said they’d rather see personal fouls reviewed by replay rather than pass interference.

One team said the new system should be retained but applied only to the most egregious, game-altering interference penalties. Another said the rule should be in effect only for the final two minutes of a game.

McKay and Murphy said the competition committee will consider possible modifications to the rule.

“We’re looking at different options,” Murphy said. “Replay has been the most successful when you’re dealing with objective information. And we’ve added a subjective nature to it.”

The rule made interference calls and non-calls reviewable by replay. It was ratified by the owners last offseason, at the behest of NFL coaches, after the missed pass interference call in the NFC title game in New Orleans that sent the Los Angeles Rams rather than the Saints to Super Bowl LII.

The competition committee long had been against making a subjective call such as pass interference subject to replay review.

“I think the challenge for a lot of coaches was trying to determine what’s the standard,” Murphy said. “The standard was set pretty high, and that’s subjective. So the decision on the field is subjective, and then the standard is subjective.”

The competition committee and then the owners will have to determine whether they believe the system would operate more smoothly, perhaps with tweaks, in its second season.

“It was new last year,” Murphy said Monday. “Could it be better? We’re looking at a number of different options. But it’s really preliminary. At this point, we’ve just started the process.”