“Yes, my doctors have said that, yes sir,” Tagovailoa said at the NFL scouting combine. “And I’m confident, yes sir.”

Tagovailoa said he anticipates receiving medical clearance March 9 and intends to hold his own pro day for NFL talent evaluators April 9. The first round of the draft is to be held April 23.

“Up to this point, I’ve been rehabbing my butt off,” he said. “After March 9 when I get clearance from my doctors, it’s full-go up until my pro day.”

Tagovailoa once was regarded as the front-runner to be the top overall selection in this draft. That distinction now belongs to former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner. Tagovailoa remains a strong candidate to be selected in the top five. The quarterback-needy Miami Dolphins have the No. 5 choice. The Los Angeles Chargers are sixth and the Carolina Panthers are seventh. There could also be a team in need of a quarterback that trades into the top five.

The condition of his surgically repaired hip will be a major consideration for any team that considers selecting Tagovailoa. His final season at Alabama was cut short when he was hurt during a game against Mississippi State. He opted to enter the draft and bypass his senior season at Alabama despite the injury.

“It was a hard decision,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday. “I sat down and talked to my family about making the decision. I just thought that the NFL — I needed to move on to the next challenge, the next chapter of my life. And that’s the decision I stayed with.”

He said he spent all day at an Indianapolis hospital Monday for the combine’s medical testing and was the final player in his group to finish. The rehabilitation process has been trying, he acknowledged.

“It’s not something that’s new to me,” he said. “I’ve dealt with my hand injury and my left ankle and my right ankle. I sort of know what to expect going through this process. But it’s definitely been a grind.”