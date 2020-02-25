The deal would go into effect if a majority of all NFL players vote to approve it. But first, the sides will get together Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Green Bay Packers team president Mark Murphy, a member of the owners’ bargaining committee, said Monday. “I remain optimistic. I think it should be a good discussion. … I’d really rather not get into much on the negotiations.”

The CBA includes a 17-game regular season, a reduced preseason, an expanded set of playoffs and player-friendly changes to the league’s marijuana policy and player discipline. The players would receive an increased share of league revenue — 48 percent in a 16-game season and 48.5 percent after a switch to 17 games.

Some players have expressed opposition to a 17-game season, citing health and safety concerns. Others are wondering whether they have extracted sufficient concessions from the owners in exchange for an additional week of play.

Thursday’s meeting will include the 32 player reps (one per team), the players on the union’s 11-member executive committee and DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA’s executive director. On the league side, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the members of the owners’ bargaining committee, chaired by New York Giants co-owner John Mara, will attend. The other owners on that committee are Murphy, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Art Rooney, the Kansas City Chiefs’ Clark Hunt, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Mike Brown and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Dean Spanos.

The union’s memo Monday about its planned voting procedures read, “There has been some confusion about the process governing the Board of Player Representatives vote on the proposed CBA.”

According to the memo, the proposed CBA will not be put to a vote of all players if the majority of the 32 player reps do not vote to take that step. The negotiations with the league could crumble, at least for the time being, if that happens. Both sides probably would intensify preparations for a possible work stoppage in 2021 after the current CBA expires.

The CBA would be put to a vote of all players accompanied by a formal recommendation that they ratify the deal if at least two-thirds of the 32 player reps vote for such a recommendation, according to the memo. That could enhance the chances of the CBA being approved in the vote of all players.

It’s not clear when the vote of all players would occur. NFLPA leaders previously left open the possibility that such a vote could take place electronically.

The NFLPA postponed a planned vote of the 32 player reps during a conference call Friday, the day after the owners’ ratification vote. That conference call and the postponement of the vote exposed deep divisions on the players’ side about the deal. The executive committee voted, 6-5, not to recommend ratification of the deal, even though members of the executive committee participated in the negotiation of the tentative deal with the owners.

People on both sides of the negotiation remained hopeful but uncertain in recent days that the proposed CBA would be ratified by the union’s rank-and-file members if the deal reaches a vote of all players. People on the management side have said they believe the deal would be good financially for the players, especially younger ones on the lower end of the pay scale. The NFL’s minimum salary immediately would increase by at least $90,000. The owners have attempted to alleviate the players’ health and safety concerns regarding a 17-game season with reductions in the amount hitting in practice, particularly during training camp.

It’s not clear how receptive the owners would be to the players seeking further concessions during Thursday’s meeting. The owners regard the proposed CBA as a negotiated deal and have believed it is the responsibility of Smith and the NFLPA leadership to usher the agreement to ratification by the players. It appears unlikely the owners would agree to major changes at this point.

According to people familiar with the situation, the owners would regard the proposed deal as dead and off the table if the players fail to ratify it. Negotiations, in the owners’ view, would start from scratch whenever talks resume.

The owners have tied many concessions to the players, financial and otherwise, to the 17-game season and believe it’s important for them to secure another decade of labor peace now so they can proceed quickly toward negotiating new broadcasting contracts, with the U.S. economy healthy and the league coming off a 2019 season with strong TV viewership.

