Daly was at Capital One Arena to participate in a ceremony to honor Alex Ovechkin for his 700th goal before the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets.

In December, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said the organization was “all in” on playing a regular season game in Russia, and it was prepared to do so the following season. After Ovechkin traveled to China over the summer to serve as an ambassador for the league, he expressed interest to the Capitals’ front office about playing an NHL game in Russia. Leonsis said the 34-year-old captain saw the impact he had in China while reaching out to young players and teaching them about the NHL, and he wanted to replicate it in his home country.

The Capitals discussed the possibility with the NHL and, ultimately, after the league worked to see whether a game could happen, it decided at least for next year it could not. As for future overseas games involving Washington, Daly said the NHL is open to the idea.

“I know the Caps have an interest in doing that and, if not in Russia, I know they have an interest in playing internationally,” Daly said, “So we’re going to look to accommodate that interest for sure. Obviously the Caps, high profile in our league, good international content. It just makes sense to bring them overseas.”

The league announced two games in Europe next season as part of its 2020 Global Series: the Boston Bruins vs. the Nashville Predators in Prague, and the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Colorado Avalanche in Helsinki.

The Capitals have five Russians on their roster: Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov, winger Ilya Kovalchuk and goaltender Ilya Samsonov. In 2020-21, Ovechkin will enter the final year of the 13-year contract he signed with the Capitals in 2008.