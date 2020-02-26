The Athletic also reported United’s interest.
Higuain was injured last May, and the Crew did not re-sign him over the winter. With his career winding down, Higuain seems willing to accept a salary of around $100,000 — a fraction of his $1.1 million salary in 2019. He would also be paid for the coaching position.
United sees him as a role player and spot starter, particularly when others are away on national team assignments. The D.C. attack took a hit at training camp when Paul Arriola tore his right ACL, sidelining him for up to nine months.
Higuain would become the fourth notable attacking addition following the arrival of Edison Flores, Julian Gressel and Yamil Asad.
After last season, United lost Wayne Rooney (Derby County), Luciano Acosta (Atlas) and Lucas Rodriguez (Estudiantes).
In recent weeks, Higuain (pronounced EE-gwa-EEN) met with team officials and underwent a physical exam. He was in the bleachers last Wednesday at United’s preseason match against Nashville SC in Clearwater, Fla.
Higuain had 55 goals and 63 assists in eight seasons with the Crew. He was MLS’s 2012 newcomer of the year after arriving from Argentine club Colon.
In 2015, he guided Columbus to the MLS Cup final and, two years later, he enjoyed his most productive season with nine goals and 14 assists in 26 matches.
This past offseason, the Crew decided to cut ties.
“He’s an absolute legend,” Crew General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said at the time. "From my time in the league, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make personally.”
Higuain’s younger brother is Juventus’s Gonzalo Higuain, an Argentine national team forward who has starred with Real Madrid, Napoli, AC Milan and Chelsea.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
