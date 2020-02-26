“We’re bringing in Tua and we’re bringing in Burrow, just so everybody knows,” Rivera said during a news conference. “That’s just the way it is, you just don’t know.”
The Redskins have the second overall pick in the draft. Most around the league expect them to take Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young with that choice. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to use the first pick on Burrow.
Rivera, who said he has already spoken to Tagovailoa, added that believes Washington should consider several possibilities at the top of the draft, including trading the second pick. He also said the team will talk to several of the draft’s top prospects.
Washington also plans to interview Young.
“Everything is an option. We’re not closing the door on anything. One of the things that [vice president of player personnel] Kyle [Smith] and I talked about is we have to go through the process because you don’t know what’s going to happen. You don’t know what’s going to happen in front of you and you don’t know what’s going to happen with you.”
