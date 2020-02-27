Pending final paperwork, Higuain will join United as a player and assistant coach — a fresh start after eight seasons with the Crew, which decided last fall not to offer him a new contract.

“You don’t make this move if he is not going to help you in a bunch of different areas,” Olsen said Thursday in the organization’s first public acknowledgment of the Higuain talks. “But make no mistake: The fire in his belly is real."

Higuain met with United officials at training camp in Florida and underwent testing on his repaired right knee.

With positive feedback from doctors, United extended an offer for a low-end playing salary — estimated at $100,000 after he earned $1.1 million last year — and an additional amount to serve on the coaching staff.

“He wants to prove to probably himself and the league he is still an impactful player — whatever ‘impactful’ means,” Olsen said. “That’s a very vague term. It could be off the field. It could be 15 minutes per game. It could be spot starts. It could be he proves he belongs on the field all the time. I’m not sure.”

Although United has not made a formal announcement, Higuain has joined the team in Washington. He will need at least six weeks to regain full fitness, and Olsen said he hopes to have him on the game-day roster by May 1.

“The trick is holding him back because he wants to play,” said Olsen, whose team will open Saturday against the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field. “The way he understands the game, we think he could play now, but it’s irresponsible to set him up to fail after he’s done such a good job in his recovery.”

Higuain had one goal and five assists in 14 matches last season before injuring his knee. Over his MLS career, he has recorded 55 goals and 63 assists.

Olsen called him “one of the best playmakers this league has ever seen.”

United sees him as an experienced organizer coming off the bench and, at times, a starter in central midfield or withdrawn forward. He would become particularly useful in the summer, when players are pulled away on long-term national team assignments, such as Copa America.

Off the field, Olsen said, Higuain will provide leadership.

“The reality is, when you get to a certain age, you begin to think about the next phase of your career,” Olsen said. “He is a soccer junkie with a high soccer IQ. As a Spanish-speaking player, he will be a good bridge with some of our Latin American players. As an experienced player, he will help mentor some of our young players.

“For me as a coach, I am always looking for more input, more ideas from players, and I’ve really enjoyed picking his brain.”

Meantime, another former Columbus player, defensive midfielder Mohammed Abu, joined the team Thursday in anticipation of finalizing a move from Norwegian club Valerenga. The Ghanaian native, 28, played for the Crew in 2017-18.

Defenders Jonathan Campbell (formerly with Chicago and Seattle) and Kevin Garcia (Houston) remain on trial, and United continues browsing the international market for defensive depth.