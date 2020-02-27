

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is Neil Greenberg's top-rated fantasy player. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Your fantasy baseball draft sets a season-long foundation for your team, but its ultimate results will be based on the weekly performance of your roster. Similar to our fantasy football rankings, these fantasy baseball rankings are built from the ground up using a combination of consensus draft rankings from the experts surveyed at Fantasy Pros and statistical modeling based on 2020 projections for hitters and pitchers. These rankings are based on 5x5 leagues using wins, saves, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP as the pitching categories and batting average, home runs, runs, RBI and stolen bases as the hitting categories. The projections used to create the rankings came via FanGraphs depth charts, which use a combination of ZiPS and Steamer projections adjusted for estimated playing time.

Some of these player rankings might deviate from what you would expect. For example, Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi has an average draft position of 44th and is expected to be just the ninth shortstop taken in fantasy baseball drafts. However, Royals Manager Mike Matheny told reporters in December that Mondesi is progressing in his rehab from left shoulder surgery and that he should be ready for Opening Day. Mondesi updated his situation last week, telling reporters he was getting his body “ready to play the whole year.”

Mondesi had two trips to the injured list last season, but if healthy, it’s hard to argue against the 24-year-old as a first-round pick. In 2018, the switch-hitting Mondesi became the only player to record at least 14 home runs and steal 32 bases in no more than 75 games. Last season, he had 43 stolen bases, second in baseball, despite missing more than a third of the season. He is projected to hit .252 with 19 home runs and 51 stolen bases over 644 plate appearances in 2020.

Here are our Top 100 player rankings, with special attention given to players who are expected to outperform or under perform their average draft position this season. Remember, players who help in multiple categories are more valuable than those who are simply one-dimensional power hitters or speedsters. Positional scarcity also plays a role, perhaps lessening the value of a power-hitting outfielder or first baseman in favor of a multi-tool shortstop or second baseman.

No. 1 Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL — LF, CF, RF)

2020 projection: .284 with 37 HR, 110 R, 96 RBI and 31 SB

No. 2 Mike Trout (LAA — CF)

.296 with 45 HR, 124 R, 115 RBI and 17 SB

No. 3 Christian Yelich (MIL — LF, RF)

.304 with 36 HR, 108 R, 106 RBI and 24 SB

No. 4 Trea Turner (WSH — SS)

.286 with 21 HR, 100 R, 72 RBI and 42 SB

No. 5 Adalberto Mondesi (KC — SS)

.252 with 19 HR, 81 R, 79 RBI and 51 SB

No. 6 Cody Bellinger (LAD — 1B, CF, RF)

.290 with 42 HR, 107 R, 121 RBI and 14 SB

No. 7 Jose Ramirez (CLE — 3B)

.280 with 31 HR, 98 R, 104 RBI and 27 SB

Ramirez struggled in the early part of 2019 but finished the season strong, hitting .327 with a 1.105 OPS after the all-star break before fracturing a bone in his hand in August, which caused him to miss most of the rest of the season. It is fair to focus less on the first half of 2019 in favor of the second half, along with Ramirez’s performance in 2017 and 2018, which saw him create runs at a rate that was 46 percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects (146 wrc+). Only five batters were better than Ramirez at creating runs over that span.

Jose Ramirez AVG OPS WRC+ First half of 2019 .218 .652 68 Second half of 2019 .327 1.105 176

No. 8 Gerrit Cole (NYY — SP)

17 wins, 297 strikeouts with a 3.14 ERA and 1.00 WHIP

No. 9 Trevor Story (COL — SS)

.277 with 37 HR, 100 R, 103 RBI and 21 SB

No. 10 Francisco Lindor (CLE — SS)

.289 with 33 HR, 107 R, 89 RBI and 21 SB

No. 11 Justin Verlander (HOU — SP)

17 wins, 279 strikeouts with a 3.29 ERA and 0.99 WHIP

No. 12 Juan Soto (WSH — LF)

.294 with 36 HR, 108 R, 118 RBI and 10 SB

No. 13 Max Scherzer (WSH — SP)

15 wins, 277 strikeouts with a 3.09 ERA and 0.99 WHIP

No. 14 Mookie Betts (LAD — CF, RF)

.287 with 31 HR, 114 R, 88 RBI and 18 SB

No. 15 Starling Marte (ARI — CF)

.285 with 22 HR, 90 R, 83 RBI and 28 SB

No. 16 Jacob deGrom (NYM — SP)

14 wins, 255 strikeouts with a 2.96 ERA and 1.03 WHIP

No. 17 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD — SS)

.273 with 30 HR, 94 R, 85 RBI and 24 SB

No. 18 Nolan Arenado (COL — 3B)

.297 with 40 HR, 103 R, 121 RBI and three SB

No. 19 Chris Sale (BOS — SP)

14 wins, 237 strikeouts with a 3.12 ERA and 1.00 WHIP

No. 20 Bo Bichette (TOR — SS)

.276 with 22 HR, 87 R, 82 RBI and 28 SB

Bichette batted .311 with a .930 OPS (44 percent higher than average) as a rookie last season, and he is expected to bat leadoff in front of Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the only two teammates who are projected to have a higher on-base percentage than Bichette in 2020. No one on the Blue Jays is expected to produce more wins above replacement this season than Bichette.

No. 21 Javier Baez (CHC — SS)

.273 with 34 HR, 93 R, 107 RBI and 15 SB

No. 22 Alex Bregman (HOU — 3B, SS)

.287 with 33 HR, 107 R, 105 RBI and eight SB

No. 23 Anthony Rendon (LAA — 3B)

.280 with 28 HR, 96 R, 103 RBI and five SB

No. 24 Bryce Harper (PHI — RF)

.259 with 39 HR, 103 R, 110 RBI and 13 SB

No. 25 Rafael Devers (BOS — 3B)

.296 with 32 HR, 101 R, 104 RBI and nine SB

No. 26 Freddie Freeman (ATL — 1B)

.296 with 33 HR, 101 R, 109 RBI and seven SB

No. 27 Aaron Judge (NYY — RF)

.257 with 40 HR, 103 R, 99 RBI and six SB

No. 28 Xander Bogaerts (BOS — SS)

.290 with 26 HR, 97 R, 100 RBI and seven SB

No. 29 José Altuve (HOU — 2B)

.300 with 25 HR, 98 R, 88 RBI and 15 SB

No. 30 Josh Hader (MIL — RP)

Five wins, 28 saves, 112 strikeouts with a 2.61 ERA and 0.94 WHIP

Hader’s fastball doesn’t get enough credit. He threw it 84 percent of the time last season and held opposing batters to a .174 average with 113 strikeouts on the 213 at-bats that ended with the pitch (53 percent). His slider is also nasty, yielding just three hits over 43 at-bats ending with the pitch, with 23 strikeouts.

No. 31 J.D. Martinez (BOS — LF, RF, DH)

.297 with 38 HR, 99 R, 115 RBI and three SB

No. 32 Gleyber Torres (NYY — 2B, SS)

.279 with 40 HR, 96 R, 113 RBI and seven SB

No. 33 Kirby Yates (SD — RP)

Four wins, 32 saves, 95 strikeouts with a 2.80 ERA and 0.99 WHIP

Yates led the league in saves last year (41) and struck out almost 42 percent of batters faced, giving him the third-highest strikeout rate among relievers who pitched at least 60 innings in 2019. When batters did make contact against him, the ball hardly left the yard. His 0.3 home runs allowed per nine innings was the second-lowest rate of the year among relievers. And his performance was no fluke. Even if you adjust his rate of flyballs that turned into home runs and moved it closer to the league average (16 percent), his ERA would have only worsened from 1.19 to 1.30, showing that he has all the tools he needs to be a dominant closer in 2020.

No. 34 Jonathan Villar (MIA — 2B, SS)

.259 with 17 HR, 81 R, 61 RBI and 37 SB

No. 35 Stephen Strasburg (WSH — SP)

15 wins, 235 strikeouts with a 3.35 ERA and 1.11 WHIP

No. 36 Walker Buehler (LAD — SP)

13 wins, 226 strikeouts with a 3.3 ERA and 1.07 WHIP

No. 37 Victor Robles (WSH — CF, RF)

.264 with 18 HR, 84 R, 77 RBI and 31 SB

No. 38 Jack Flaherty (STL — SP)

13 wins, 232 strikeouts with a 3.31 ERA and 1.09 WHIP

No. 39 Ozzie Albies (ATL — 2B)

.290 with 25 HR, 98 R, 84 RBI and 15 SB

No. 40 Luis Robert (CWS — CF)

.269 with 25 HR, 75 R, 78 RBI and 25 SB

No. 41 Yordan Alvarez (HOU — LF, DH)

.282 with 37 HR, 91 R, 109 RBI and four SB

No. 42 Joey Gallo (TEX — LF, CF)

.227 with 49 HR, 102 R, 108 RBI and ight SB

No. 43 Anthony Rizzo (CHC — 1B)

.284 with 31 HR, 94 R, 106 RBI and six SB

No. 44 George Springer (HOU — CF, RF)

.273 with 34 HR, 106 R, 93 RBI and seven SB

No. 45 Keston Hiura (MIL — 2B)

.271 with 29 HR, 83 R, 91 RBI and 15 SB

No. 46 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY — LF, RF)

.262 with 45 HR, 92 R, 114 RBI and two SB

No. 47 Aroldis Chapman (NYY — RP)

Four wins, 34 saves, 100 strikeouts with a 2.70 ERA and 1.07 WHIP

Chapman’s average velocity on his fastball declined to 98.2 mph in 2019, the lowest rate in his 10-year major league career, but he still struck out more than a third of batters faced (36 percent vs. the league average of 24 percent). Plus, the New York Yankees are again expected to be one of baseball’s best teams, which should give the 31-year-old flamethrower plenty of opportunities to pad his save total.

No. 48 Nelson Cruz (MIN — DH)

.277 with 40 HR, 88 R, 117 RBI and one SB

No. 49 Clayton Kershaw (LAD — SP)

14 wins, 199 strikeouts with a 3.33 ERA and 1.08 WHIP



Manny Machado after hitting a spring training home run. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

No. 50 Manny Machado (SD — 3B, SS)

.271 with 36 HR, 90 R, 102 RBI and seven SB

No. 51 Blake Snell (TB — SP)

14 wins, 234 strikeouts with a 3.31 ERA and 1.17 WHIP

No. 52 Marcell Ozuna (ATL — LF)

.278 with 31 HR, 85 R, 107 RBI and eight SB

No. 53 Tommy Pham (SD — LF, CF, DH)

.271 with 23 HR, 90 R, 71 RBI and 20 SB

No. 54 Ketel Marte (ARI — 2B, SS, OF)

.295 with 24 HR, 92 R, 84 RBI and 10 SB

No. 54 Charlie Morton (TB — SP)

13 wins, 219 strikeouts with a 3.36 ERA and 1.16 WHIP

No. 56 Whit Merrifield (KC — 2B, CF, RF)

.285 with 14 HR, 87 R, 63 RBI and 23 SB

No. 57 Tim Anderson (CWS — SS)

.275 with 22 HR, 84 R, 75 RBI and 19 SB

Anderson won the American League batting title last year (.335) plus hit 18 home runs with 17 stolen bases despite missing almost 40 games to injury. He was most productive batting as the team’s No. 2 hitter (.329 with a .866 OPS), but has already had a few spring at-bats in the leadoff spot.

No. 58 Charlie Blackmon (COL — CF, RF)

.296 with 27 HR, 99 R, 76 RBI and seven SB

No. 59 Eddie Rosario (MIN — LF, RF)

.284 with 29 HR, 89 R, 101 RBI and six SB

No. 60 Shane Bieber (CLE — SP)

13 wins, 212 strikeouts with a 3.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP

No. 61 Yoan Moncada (CWS — 2B, 3B)

.271 with 27 HR, 90 R, 84 RBI and 13 SB

No. 62 Pete Alonso (NYM — 1B)

.253 with 45 HR, 95 R, 110 RBI and one SB

No. 63 Lucas Giolito (CWS — SP)

14 wins, 242 strikeouts with a 3.67 ERA and 1.15 WHIP

No. 64 Roberto Osuna (HOU — RP)

4 wins, 33 saves, 74 strikeouts with a 3.2 ERA and 1.02 WHIP

No. 65 Tyler Glasnow (TB — SP, RP)

12 wins, 215 strikeouts with a 3.53 ERA and 1.17 WHIP

No. 66 Marcus Semien (OAK — SS)

.272 with 26 HR, 96 R, 81 RBI and 12 SB

No. 67 Austin Meadows (TB — LF, RF, DH)

.270 with 27 HR, 80 R, 83 RBI and 14 SB

No. 68 Aaron Nola (PHI — SP)

13 wins, 231 strikeouts with a 3.64 ERA and 1.2 WHIP

No. 69 Carlos Correa (HOU — SS)

.271 with 32 HR, 90 R, 111 RBI and three SB

No. 70 Yu Darvish (CHC — SP)

11 wins, 219 strikeouts with a 3.65 ERA and 1.14 WHIP

No. 71 Ramon Laureano (OAK — CF, RF)

.261 with 25 HR, 81 R, 78 RBI and 17 SB

No. 72 Luis Castillo (CIN — SP)

13 wins, 216 strikeouts with a 3.65 ERA and 1.19 WHIP

No. 73 Paul Goldschmidt (STL — 1B)

.267 with 30 HR, 94 R, 94 RBI and seven SB

Goldschmidt, at 32 years old, shouldn’t be expected to improve much off his recent campaigns, and like most players his age or older, he has a worrisome downside. Writer Jeff Zimmerman found that players over the age of 31 vary the most from their projected performance, which could put fantasy owners in a bind at first base, especially if they waste an early pick for Goldschmidt’s services.

No. 74 Noah Syndergaard (NYM — SP)

12 wins, 200 strikeouts with a 3.55 ERA and 1.17 WHIP

No. 75 Eugenio Suarez (CIN — 3B)

.257 with 37 HR, 87 R, 104 RBI and four SB

No. 76 Kris Bryant (CHC — 3B, LF, RF)

.272 with 31 HR, 99 R, 85 RBI and five SB

No. 77 Eloy Jimenez (CWS — LF)

.281 with 35 HR, 82 R, 99 RBI and one SB

No. 78 Matt Olson (OAK — 1B)

.254 with 39 HR, 92 R, 108 RBI and one SB

No. 79 Josh Donaldson (MIN — 3B)

.260 with 33 HR, 94 R, 98 RBI and four SB

No. 80 Jorge Soler (KC — RF, DH)

.257 with 37 HR, 87 R, 96 RBI and four SB

No. 81 Josh Bell (PIT — 1B)

.272 with 30 HR, 89 R, 104 RBI and two SB

No. 82 Mike Clevinger (CLE — SP)

12 wins, 196 strikeouts with a 3.58 ERA and 1.16 WHIP

No. 83 Chris Paddack (SD — SP)

11 wins, 180 strikeouts with a 3.67 ERA and 1.10 WHIP

No. 84 Matt Chapman (OAK — 3B)

.252 with 35 HR, 98 R, 98 RBI and three SB



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

No. 85 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR — 3B, DH)

.290 with 26 HR, 80 R, 94 RBI and three SB

No. 86 Jeff McNeil (NYM — 2B, 3B, LF, RF)

.291 with 20 HR, 85 R, 75 RBI and eight SB

No. 87 Andrew Benintendi (BOS — LF, CF)

.271 with 17 HR, 86 R, 78 RBI and 13 SB

No. 88 Jose Abreu (CWS — 1B, DH)

.272 with 30 HR, 79 R, 100 RBI and twoSB

No. 89 DJ LeMahieu (NYY — 1B, 2B, 3B)

.289 with 18 HR, 95 R, 75 RBI and six SB

No. 90 Michael Brantley (HOU — LF, RF, DH)

.291 with 18 HR, 81 R, 81 RBI and six SB

No. 91 Patrick Corbin (WSH — SP)

13 wins, 215 strikeouts with a 3.63 ERA and 1.21 WHIP

Corbin had a fine season for the Washington Nationals last year, culminating in a World Series title, but there were some concerns toward the end of the season. For example, he posted a 2.85 ERA with 81 strikeouts over his first 11 starts but then surrendered 16 runs in 12.2 innings over his next three starts. Corbin also allowed 22 of his 24 home runs to right-handed batters, and with two of baseball’s best right-handed lineups residing in the NL East (Atlanta Braves and New York Mets), it could be difficult for Corbin and the Nationals to earn the division title, let alone defend their World Series crown.

No. 92 Trevor Bauer (CIN — SP)

13 wins, 236 strikeouts with a 3.78 ERA and 1.22 WHIP

No. 93 Zack Greinke (HOU — SP)

14 wins, 184 strikeouts with a 4.03 ERA and 1.16 WHIP

No. 94 Brandon Woodruff (MIL — SP, RP)

12 wins, 199 strikeouts with a 3.82 ERA and 1.21 WHIP

No. 95 Corey Kluber (TEX — SP)

13 wins, 187 strikeouts with a 4.02 ERA and 1.20 WHIP

No. 96 Sonny Gray (CIN — SP)

12 wins, 189 strikeouts with a 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP

No. 97 J.T. Realmuto (PHI — C)

.273 with 24 HR, 75 R, 80 RBI and seven SB

No. 98 Max Muncy (LAD — 1B, 2B, 3B)

.249 with 31 HR, 86 R, 92 RBI and four SB

No. 99 Jose Berrios (MIN — SP)

13 wins, 194 strikeouts with a 4.27 ERA and 1.25 WHIP

No. 100 Nicholas Castellanos (CIN — LF, RF)

.277 with 26 HR, 80 R, 84 RBI and two SB