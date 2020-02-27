Finally, it was Darryl Morsell, Smith’s high school teammate, who delivered the final, stunning salvo in the comeback, a long three-pointer from well beyond the top of the arc with 1.9 seconds remaining that lifted the Terps to another improbable Big Ten comeback, 74-73.

The Golden Gophers’ final desperation three-pointer was off the mark, leaving Williams Arena in stunned silence.

Morsell, a junior guard who has become a much better three-point shooter since he arrived in College Park, has made 14 of his 40 attempts from deep this season.

No. 9 Maryland (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten), coming off a loss at Ohio State, survived its significant foul trouble and is one win away from earning at least a share of the Big Ten regular season crown.

Smith picked up two early fouls, forcing Coach Mark Turgeon to sit him in the first half. With Maryland trailing by double figures, Turgeon brought his standout sophomore back with about four minutes left before halftime. But 22 seconds later, Smith stood on the court in shock after getting whistled for a third foul.

Smith’s foul trouble only magnified the depth concerns in Maryland’s frontcourt. Daniel Oturu, Minnesota’s star forward, took advantage, scoring 28 points, including 15 in the first half with Smith mostly occupying a seat on the bench.

But Smith provided a counter in the second half, playing its entirety and finishing with 16 points and 12 rebounds — and all but two of those points came in the final 20 minutes. He added two blocks.

Maryland’s comeback, though, included key baskets from a handful of the team’s top players. With the Terps trailing by eight with two minutes to go, sophomore Aaron Wiggins hit a three to trim Minnesota’s lead. With the deficit still at five with under a minute remaining, senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a pair of free throws and Maryland forced a turnover on Minnesota’s inbound pass.

With 24 seconds to go and Minnesota ahead by four, Marcus Carr missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Golden Gophers, leading to Smith’s second-chance dunk with 14 seconds remaining. Gabe Kalscheur then missed another front end of a one-and-one for Minnesota, and Morsell finally capped the comeback when Wiggins found him beyond the arc with the clock winding down.

The Terps trailed 47-31 at intermission but cut Minnesota’s lead to nine points with 11:14 to go, the first time the margin had reached single digits in nearly 15 minutes of play. Maryland has climbed back from deficits numerous times this season, including on the road in Big Ten play, and was forced to do so yet again against the Golden Gophers (13-14, 7-10).

The Terps forced two turnovers in just over a minute, both of which led to dunks in transition — first from Morsell and then from Wiggins with 5:28 to go. By then, the Golden Gophers led by only four, but they continued to find answers as Maryland kept trying to inch closer.

Turgeon complained publicly about the officiating in Maryland’s loss Sunday at Ohio State, both in his postgame news conference that night and in recent days. But against Minnesota, the Terps again fell into a hole marked by similar woes.

Turgeon received a technical foul early against Minnesota, just after Smith picked up his second foul with 16:02 left in the first half. Cowan, who set a Maryland mark with his 127th straight start, was also called for a technical during a first half that featured few positives for the Terps. Cowan (10 points) was ultimately joined by four teammates in double figures — Smith, Wiggins (16), Morsell (13) and freshman forward Donta Scott (11)

Minnesota jumped ahead early with a double-digit lead about four minutes into the game, and the Golden Gophers hit five of their first six attempts from deep. Maryland’s issues worsened when Smith ran into foul trouble.

Smith’s absence left the frontcourt dangerously thin for most of the half, with freshman Chol Marial, redshirt junior Joshua Tomaic and sophomore Ricky Lindo Jr. all stepping in to help fill the void. Those players have been relied upon sparingly this season. Marial, the first player to enter the game in Smith’s place, had averaged 5.4 minutes in his previous 11 appearances, but he played well during his 10 minutes Sunday at Ohio State. Tomaic received his third foul just before the break, further dwindling Maryland’s options. Turgeon also turned to a four-guard lineup at times, with Scott as the only forward on the floor.