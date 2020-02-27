In September 1929, at the conclusion of a disappointing season, Senators team owner and president Clark Griffith announced that his club was in search of a new spring training home. The Senators had trained at Tampa’s Plant Field for the previous decade, which included the franchise’s first World Series title in 1924, but Griffith, who had developed a rocky relationship with the Tampa Chamber of Commerce, decided a change was in order.

“I believe that our poor showing this season, after looking like the best team in baseball during the preliminary games, was due to the fact that there was too great a change in weather between Tampa and Washington,” Griffith told reporters after Washington finished 71-81-1. “I want to select a place where it is not as hot as in Florida so that the athletes will not lose their stuff while getting acclimated after returning home.”

Two months later, Griffith signed a contract with the Biloxi Amusement Association to hold spring training on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Chattanooga was also considered, but Griffith ultimately decided the Tennessee mountain town was too cold.

A delegation of Biloxians, headed by Mayor John Kennedy, welcomed Senators Manager Walter Johnson and his squad to Mississippi on the first day of spring training in 1930. Familiar scenes played out every spring for the next five years.

“The sun was descending gloriously behind the tin roof of an oyster canning factory late today when an overheated engine came to a sighing stop at the colored entrance of underslung Union Station,” The Washington Post’s Bob Considine reported Feb. 23, 1933. “A rambling band of young men began blowing an abortive symphony through tin horns and off the hides of base drums. A truck load of pigskin bags began being handed out of the observation car, in bucket brigade fashion, and half the citizens of Biloxi waited with bated breath for the first glimpse of the first Nat. There was a scuffling sound and what should appear on the horizon but the sad old pan of Nick Altrock? You’d be surprised at the volume of the cheer that went up for the Pagliacci of the Senators. The spring training season was officially on."

After the 1933 Senators captured the American League pennant for the first time since 1925, Biloxians basked in the reflected honor.

“The historic gulf coast city of Biloxi broke loose tonight to celebrate after waiting for Washington to win the game which gives the team the right to the American League pennant,” the Associated Press reported Sept. 21, 1933. “Acting Mayor [John] Swanzy, upon learning that Washington defeated St. Louis this afternoon, immediately issued a proclamation for a half holiday tomorrow. Fire bells were run and sirens sounded throughout the city. A parade was held tonight and was followed by a meeting at the chamber of commerce to arrange for an ‘on to Washington’ delegation for the series.”

“The winning of the pennant by the Washington Baseball Club brings to the people of Biloxi and the membership of the chamber of commerce a great joy,” Biloxi Chamber of Commerce President George Stannus wrote in a congratulatory telegram. “We are celebrating your winning of the American League pennant by a half-holiday. Please extend every member of the team — from [clubhouse manager] Frankie Baxter to [all-star pitcher] General Crowder — our sincere congratulations and our best wishes for the winning of the approaching world series. Will see you soon.”

The Senators returned to Biloxi in 1934, when they posed for one of two framed photos Staehling discovered in his attic. “Washington American League Baseball Club 1934” is scrawled above a black-and-white photo of the defending AL champs, in formal attire, seated on the steps of a nondescript brick building. Signatures, including that of Griffith, adorn the bottom of the mat, from pitcher Mark Filley in the upper left to infielder Bob Boken in the bottom right. The other frame, which doesn’t include a mat, holds a different photo of the team in front of the same backdrop. An unidentified man in the back row appears to be holding a broom in front of his face, for reasons unknown.

According to Staehling, the photos were taken in front of the old Biloxi Hotel, which was built at a cost of $650,000 and opened with 130 guest rooms in January 1928. Staehling said his house was previously owned by Stannus, the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce president, who was also the original manager of the hotel. The photos may have been a gift to him from the team.

Staehling said he might have forgotten about his discovery if the Nationals hadn’t advanced to the World Series last year, which led to stories about the last time Washington’s major league baseball team won the pennant, in 1933, after a spring spent in Biloxi. He said he plans to contact the Nationals to gauge their interest in a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia.

“It just sits in my closet, and I’d rather get it to someone that wants it,” Staehling said in a phone interview this week.

The Senators struggled to a seventh-place finish in the American League in 1934 and were similarly disappointing in 1935. While the Nats, by all accounts, enjoyed their five years in Mississippi, the lack of other spring training camps in the vicinity made finding major league teams to scrimmage difficult. Griffith moved his team’s spring training home back to Florida in 1936. Perhaps there’s a framed photo of the Senators from that year in the attic of an Orlando home.