The Dodgers also acquired left-hander David Price, who will join a rotation that is projected to be among the league’s best, even after losing Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill. Price, Clayton Kershaw — a three-time Cy Young Award winner and former MVP — Walker Buehler, Alex Wood and Julio Urias are expected to give the Dodgers the fifth-best rotation of 2020, according to FanGraphs, with a bullpen, anchored by Kenley Jansen, steady enough to rank among the top half in the National League by year’s end.

However, optimism for the Dodgers does have a limit, and that limit appears to be well short of the 102 wins set by the oddsmakers at Caesars for the team’s 2020 over/under total. In fact, FanGraphs estimates that Dodgers will win 97 games this season, offering a sizable cushion for the under. The top end of the FanGraphs estimates for Los Angeles this season is 101 wins (75th percentile), with a low end of 93 wins (25th percentile).

Here are some other intriguing win totals around the majors. Win-loss projections from FanGraphs and over/under totals via Caesars are as of Feb. 24.

Yankees, Under 102.5 wins

Projected record: 93-69

Winning 103 games in the majors is no small feat. Since 2006, when MLB instituted leaguewide drug testing, only eight teams have reached that milestone, although five of the eight have done it within the last two seasons. The Yankees, while expected to dominate the AL East, are projected by FanGraphs to finish 2020 with a 95-67 record, with a high-side estimate of 99 wins.

Plus, on Tuesday, the club learned that starter Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will be out for the season, while slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss Opening Day because of a strained right calf. Stanton played in just 18 games last year due to various injuries. Masahiro Tanaka, who had bone spurs removed in October, gave up two runs and two hits over two innings Wednesday against the Washington Nationals in his first start since the surgery. That’s an inauspicious beginning for a team that put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list in 2019.

Tigers, Over 57 wins

Projected record: 66-96

The Tigers lost 114 games last season, giving them the worst record in baseball. The front office made some moves to improve the team’s hitting — Detroit signed first baseman C.J. Cron, second baseman Jonathan Schoop, and catcher Austin Romine — but the team failed to add one pitcher over the winter, instead waiting for their pitching prospects to develop.

Still, each of the three major additions to the lineup should be an improvement over what the team had in 2019. For example, the Tigers’ first basemen batted .231 with a .678 OPS last season. Cron is projected to bat .263 with a .816 OPS. Detroit’s second basemen batted .238 with a .650 OPS. Schoop is expected to bat .262 with a .776 OPS. And the team’s catchers combined for a .186 average and .554 OPS in 2019. Romine should hit .256 with a .706 OPS.

That’s why the low end of FanGraphs estimates see the Tigers winning 62 games in 2020, with a chance at 70 wins. Take the over.

Giants, Over 67.5 wins

Projected record: 71-91

San Francisco won’t be battling the Dodgers for divisional supremacy in the NL West, but the Giants do have an advantage no one else can claim: the most pitcher-friendly park in the majors. Pitchers in Oracle Park gave up 20 percent fewer runs than they did at any other venue in 2019, and 30 percent fewer home runs. That could be a sizable advantage for a Giants team that will struggle offensively. After all, it’s easier to stay in a game when neither team is scoring runs in bunches.

Plus, look for the team to take advantage of platoon splits, and quite possibly field different lineups for right-handed and left-handed pitchers. Buster Posey batted .269 with seven home runs and a .737 OPS against right-handed pitchers last year but was a woeful .230 with no home runs and a meager .575 OPS against lefties. Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt also hit better against right-handed pitchers than they did lefties in 2019. All three would be better served sitting out at-bats against left-handed pitchers in favor of hitters with better platoon splits.