2. While South Florida is a natural destination for the sport, MLS believes Nashville has the formula — young demographics, growing city, only two other major pro teams — to succeed in a nontraditional soccer market. Nashville SC will use the NFL stadium of the Tennessee Titans for two or three years, then move into a soccer-specific venue south of downtown. With less pizazz than Miami, Nashville will build around MLS standouts Walker Zimmerman and Dax McCarty.

AD

AD

3. Once too expensive for MLS’s tastes, well-known players from Liga MX are flowing north in multimillion dollar transfers and high-end signings. The migration includes Alan Pulido (Chivas to Kansas City), Lucas Cavallini (Puebla to Vancouver), Lucas Zelarayan (Tigres to Columbus), Edison Flores (Morelia to D.C.) and Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey to Miami). The most famous Mexican player, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, moved from Sevilla in Spain to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

4. The influx of Liga MX players might help MLS teams finally conquer Liga MX in official competition. For 14 consecutive years, a Mexican team has won the regional title, known since 2008-09 as the Concacaf Champions League. No MLS team has raised the trophy since the Galaxy in 2000. Also, the Leagues Cup, featuring eight teams from each circuit, returns this summer and the MLS All-Star Game will pit select squads from each league in Los Angeles.

5. As more Latino players arrive, two of the league’s most popular figures from Europe have departed. Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (52 goals in two seasons with the Galaxy) signed with AC Milan, while Wayne Rooney (23 goals in 1½ years with D.C.) returned to England to join second-flight Derby County as a player and assistant coach.

AD

AD

6. On a roster of up to 30 players, each team is limited to eight internationals. The number of imports, however, is surging, thanks to players receiving green cards (permanent residency). By law, they are not considered foreigners. As of last week, only seven of LAFC’s 23 players and 10 of D.C.’s 23 were born in the United States.

7. French icon Thierry Henry was a sensation as an MLS player: 51 goals and 42 assists in 2010-14 with the New York Red Bulls. Now he will attempt to succeed as a head coach, taking the Montreal Impact’s job after two years as a Belgian national team assistant and a failed, three-month tenure with French side Monaco.

8. MLS champions rarely repeat — it’s happened three times in league history and not since 2012 — but the Seattle Sounders appear well positioned to give it a go. They’ve advanced to the final three of the past four years and return most of their key figures, including Raul Ruidiaz, Nico Lodeiro, Jordan Morris and Stefan Frei. Brazilian designated player Joao Paulo adds firepower.

AD

AD

9. With several weeks to spare, the league and players’ union agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement. After making nominal gains in previous CBAs — and surviving tense negotiations that threatened the start of seasons — the players lowered the threshold free agency, raised minimum salaries and gained additional charter flights.

10. After 13 years largely out of sight and out of mind in a random suburb, the Chicago Fire is moving back into the city, abandoning a soccer-specific stadium that had been built for it in Bridgeview to return to Soldier Field. If younger soccer fans were not going to come to the Fire, the Fire figured to go to them. The team played at the NFL venue from 1998 to 2001 and, after renovations, from 2003 to 2005.

11. New York City FC entered MLS in 2015 with temporary plans to play at Yankee Stadium and grand plans to build a soccer venue. Five years later, the team continues to operate at the baseball venue in the Bronx and, this season, will play four matches at Citi Field, home of the Mets, in Queens. Its Champions League home game this week was played at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. There is hope: The New York Times reported plans for a stadium near Yankee Stadium.

12. MLS teams are reportedly on stronger financial ground, with only the Premier League placing more clubs on a list of the most powerful soccer organizations in the world. Soccerex Football Finance 100 included 17 MLS teams, one fewer than the English top flight. Paris Saint-Germain is first overall. LAFC, the Galaxy and Sounders made the top 30.

13. The most passionate soccer supporters do not want to sit; they want to stand and jump and sing for 90 minutes. To better accommodate them, D.C. United, Miami, the Galaxy and Red Bulls will offer safe-standing sections, in which railings replace permanent seating. (Some stadiums also feature fold-down seats.) Orlando, Minnesota, San Jose and LAFC already had such sections.

AD

AD

14. There is no World Cup to work around. However, international call-ups will affect every team to varying degrees. The biggest continental tournaments (European Championship and Copa America) will run concurrently June 12-July 12. The Olympics will pull away younger players July 24-Aug. 9 and 2022 World Cup qualifying, which starts in late summer, will have an impact on, in particular, MLS teams with Concacaf players.

15. With the league expanding but the schedule staying at 34 matches apiece, teams for the first time will no longer play everyone at least once. Each side will face intraconference opponents home and away (24 games) and play 10 interconference matches. That means no games against three teams. D.C. will dodge Portland, Kansas City and Real Salt Lake. Philadelphia, Orlando and Cincinnati will avoid champion Seattle.

16. “Decision Day” returns with all 13 matches on the final day of the regular season (Oct. 4) kicking off at the same time (around 4:30 p.m. Eastern). The idea is to heighten drama for playoff slots, although, with an odd number of teams per conference this year, not every matchup is within the division. MLS took it one step further by arranging a similar schedule on the second-to-last weekend.

AD

AD

17. This is the 25th season, not the 25th anniversary of the league’s launch. Nonetheless, the league will remember the inaugural match 24 years and 5 days later when D.C. visits the San Jose Earthquakes on April 11. Back then, San Jose was known as the Clash and the narrow venue was Spartan Stadium, a college football facility.

18. There are traditional soccer rivalries, such as El Clásico (Barcelona vs. Real Madrid), Superclásico (Boca Juniors vs. River Plate) and Old Firm (Rangers vs. Celtic). And in Los Angeles, there is El Tráfico, the simmering series between the suburban Galaxy and urban LAFC. Despite the departure of rabble-rousing Ibrahimovic, the animosity promises to grow.

19. MLS will appear on over-the-air national channels 46 times, an all-time high. Perhaps that will help low viewership. ABC will carry 10 matches and Fox four, while on the Spanish side, Univision will show 14 and UniMas 18. Five years ago, neither ABC nor Fox showed any games, relegating most to ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. This year, ESPN will carry 20 games and ESPN2 one. FS1 will have 20.

20. Will the single-season scoring record fall again? The benchmark of 27 was established in the 1996 inaugural campaign by Roy Lassiter and equaled in 2012 (Chris Wondolowski) and ’14 (Bradley Wright-Phillips). Then in 2018, Atlanta’s Josef Martinez posted 31 goals and last year LAFC’s Carlos Vela netted 34. (Ibrahimovic had 30 and Martinez scored 27.) Martinez and Vela are back this year.

AD

AD

21. It’s going to be strange watching someone other than Nick Rimando making saves for Real Salt Lake. At age 40, “The Wall of Wasatch” hung up his gloves last fall after 13 seasons in Utah and 20 overall. His 514 regular season appearances are an MLS record. Zac MacMath, a former Maryland Terrapin and MLS journeyman, is the most experienced keeper on the roster.

22. Tab Ramos’s involvement in U.S. soccer dates to the late 1980s, and he remains perhaps the most technically gifted player developed in this country. Now, after about 10 years as a head coach of U.S. youth national teams and an assistant on the senior squad, he will lead an MLS side (Houston Dynamo) in need of a lift after missing the playoffs five of the past six years.

23. Although Austin’s first season is a year away, the club is moving fast in assembling key personnel and figures to begin eyeing players soon. Josh Wolff, a former U.S. national team and MLS standout, was named head coach last July. He had been an assistant in MLS and with the national team. In the fall, Hall of Famer Claudio Reyna made a surprise move to Austin from NYCFC’s front office to become Austin’s sporting director.

AD

AD

24. Things can only get better in Cincinnati’s second season, right? Since the debut, the club fired coach Alan Koch two-plus months into the season, finished with the fewest points, forced out coach Ron Jans after six months for using a racial slur and other issues, and saw forward Darren Mattocks charged with felony insurance fraud. On the bright side, the new stadium will open next year.

25. The New England Revolution is an MLS original, but sometimes it seems it’s still stuck in the 1990s. The Revs still play in a suburban NFL stadium and are beholden to an NFL owner. Things are changing, though, with the Kraft family investing in higher-end players, a Hall of Fame coach (Bruce Arena) and a new training facility. Maybe a new stadium in Boston is next?