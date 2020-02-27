There will be a battle to see who will become the third quarterback drafted, and the combine could go a long way toward shaking up that competition. Although Oregon’s Justin Herbert is widely predicted to follow Burrow and Tagovailoa, Utah State’s Jordan Love — who isn’t shrinking from comparisons to Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes — Washington’s Jacob Eason and Georgia’s Jake Fromm could potentially use a strong showing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to leapfrog him.

This draft is regarded as exceptionally deep at wide receiver, so it will be interesting to see if one of the top prospects, including Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Clemson’s Tee Higgins, gives himself a major boost. Many mock drafts have Georgia’s D’Andre Swift as the only running back going in the first round, but can Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins (who may end up skipping the drills with a lingering ankle injury), LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire and/or Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor change that outcome?

Draft prognosticators are also calling for several offensive lineman, such as Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Houston’s Josh Jones, to go in the top half of the first round, but no one seems able to agree on the order. They and other very large men will be jockeying for top-10 consideration, while NFL executives looking for a pass-rusher apart from expected top-three pick Chase Young will be staring intently at edge prospects such as LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson, Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa, Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos and Utah’s Bradlee Anae.

In addition to the new time slots, another combine wrinkle introduced this year is a rethinking of some position-specific drills with a goal of keeping up with recent trends in offensive schemes and defensive techniques. Of note (per nfl.com), quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will go through end zone fade-route drills, running backs will simulate inside-zone plays and angle pass routes with a quick change of direction, and defensive lineman will run drills with a pair of hoops intended to test pass-rushing talent.

Eligible players include those who have completed their senior seasons in college or are underclassmen who have satisfied NFL and NCAA requirements and have declared for the draft. Combine fields are composed of approximately 335 prospects, are finalized by a selection committee that uses input from NFL teams, and are meant to include almost every player who will eventually be drafted in April.

What’s the on-field workout schedule?

Thursday, 4-11 p.m.: Tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers

Friday, 4-11 p.m.: Special teams, offensive linemen, running backs

Saturday, 4-11 p.m.: Defensive lineman, linebackers

Sunday, 2-7 p.m.: Defensive backs

How can I watch?

The on-field workouts will be broadcast on NFL Network 4-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2-7 p.m. on Sunday. ESPN will televise quarterback workouts 7-8 p.m. Thursday, and is expanding “NFL Live” to 4-6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. ABC will air a one-hour edition of “NFL Live,” focusing on defensive lineman drills, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

What are the main on-field drills/tests?

• 40-yard dash: The combine’s most widely noted drill, this is a straight-line sprint meant to measure initial explosion and raw speed. Players are timed at 10- and 20-meter intervals as well as over the entire length. Wide receiver John Ross set the mark for fastest time at 4.22 seconds in 2017, after which he was drafted ninth overall by the Bengals out of Washington.

• Bench press: In a test of strength — not to mention dedication to the weight room — players are challenged to do as many reps at 225 pounds as they can. Eastern Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Ernest reportedly hit 51 reps in 1999, but the NFL does not keep official records and cites as a “recent best” the 49 posted in 2011 by defensive tackle Stephen Paea, who went on to become a second-round pick by the Bears out of Oregon State.

• Vertical jump: Players first reach up over their heads as they stand flat-footed, and that number is noted before they leap upward and try to hit as high a flag as possible, with the difference in measurements providing the final statistic. North Carolina defensive back Gerald Sensabaugh is widely credited with the best performance, 46 inches in 2005, while the NFL’s “recent best” was the 45 inches posted in 2015 by wide receiver Chris Conley, who was drafted in the third round out of Georgia by the Chiefs.

• Broad jump: Proving that sometimes you can’t improve on the basics, this drill, in which players stand flat-footed before leaping forward as far as they can, is still valued by NFL personnel officials as a revealing test of lower-body explosiveness. Defensive back Byron Jones didn’t just set a combine record in 2015, he broke a 17-year-old world record with a jump of 12 feet, 3 inches; Jones’s impressive overall showing at the combine boosted him into the first round, where he was plucked by the Cowboys out of U-Conn.

• 3-cone drill: A major test of agility, this requires players to zip between and around cones set up to form a right angle. Oklahoma defensive back Jordan Thomas blazed his way to a record 6.28 seconds in 2018, but he posted a slow 40 time (4.64), went undrafted and has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game.

• 20-yard shuttle run: Players’ lateral quickness is gauged by having them go five yards to one side, then 10 yards to the other side and five yards back to the starting point. The time of 3.81 notched by cornerback Jason Allen in 2006 still stands unmatched, and it helped him become a first-round pick by the Dolphins out of Tennessee.

• 60-yard shuttle run: This time players run to a cone five yards away and back again, then do the same for cones placed 10 and 15 yards away, all in a line. Wide receiver Shelton Gibson earned the notice of the Eagles, who took him in the fifth round in 2017 out of West Virginia after he completed the course in 10.71 seconds.

Who are the top players to watch?

Tight ends, quarterbacks, wide receivers

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Special teams, offensive linemen, running backs

Mekhi Becton, OL, Louisville

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Austin Jackson, OL, USC

Josh Jones, OL, Houston

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

Jedrick Wills, OL, Alabama

Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

Defensive ends, linebackers

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

Defensive backs

Damon Arnette, DB, Ohio State

Grant Delpit, DB, LSU

Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

Kristian Fulton, DB, LSU

Bryce Hall, DB, Virginia

C.J. Henderson, DB, Florida

Xavier McKinney, DB, Alabama

Jeff Okudah, DB, Ohio State

A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson