The 31-year-old Kerrigan is entering the final season of a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension he signed in 2015. The team would save $11.6 million of cap room by cutting Kerrigan, which could be seen as an incentive to part with a player coming off his worst statistical season with just 5.5 sacks. Kerrigan also missed the first four games of his nine year career when he was placed on injured reserve for a calf injury.
However, Kerrigan has been one of Washington’s most productive and dependable players during his career, and in addition to playing a valuable position, he may be the type of hard-working veteran Rivera wants in the locker room as he seeks to build a team culture.
Rivera also said he has started conversations with guard Brandon Scherff, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. The Redskins can use their franchise tag on Scherff starting Thursday, which would keep him under team control and allow Washington to continue to pursue a contract extension with him, or possibly consider trading him to another team. Rivera did not say if the team planned to use the tag on Scherff.
