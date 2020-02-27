Clouding matters even further is the voting on a new CBA, which soon will be underway among NFL players. Should the players agree to the new deal, it will go into effect immediately and the previous rules will apply: Teams will be allowed to apply the franchise or transition tag on only one player. But what happens if teams apply two tags but then the new CBA is ratified? A source told The Post’s Mark Maske that such a situation would be dealt with “at the appropriate time.” According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL Players Association expects that any team that used both tags would have to vacate one.

Now that we’ve cleared all that up, here’s what you need to know about franchise and transition tags and the players who possibly could receive them this year.

The process

Each year (usually!), teams are allowed to apply the franchise or transition tag on one pending free agent, most often the player they’d most like to retain. It’s not exactly the most player-friendly concept: While a tagged player will receive a nice salary, it’s only guaranteed for one season and — assuming no long-term extension is worked out — delays that player’s big contract for one year. Plus, there’s the chance that the player could suffer a career-threatening injury or underperform during their tag year, hurting their chances of scoring a massive new deal.

There are three types of tags:

— An exclusive franchise tag means a team will pay that player no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position, or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary, whichever is greater. The player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams.

— A nonexclusive franchise tag involves the same salary offer as an exclusive franchise tag, only the player can negotiate with other teams. The player’s current team can match any offer sheet. If the old team declines to match the offer, it gets two first-round picks from the other team as compensation. This is the more commonly used franchise tag.

— By applying the transition tag, a team offers the player a salary that is the average of the top 10 salaries at his position. That player can negotiate with other teams. The player’s original team has the right of first refusal to match any offer given to a transition-tagged player by another team. If the original team decides to retain the player, it must agree to the contract terms offered by the other team. If the original team decides not to match the offer and the player leaves, it receives nothing in compensation.

This year, teams have until 4 p.m. Eastern on March 12 to tag players. Franchise-tagged players have until 4 p.m. Eastern on July 15 to sign long-term deals, while the signing period for transition-tagged players ends one week later. If no new deals are reached, players usually sign their franchise/transition tag tenders and play one season under those terms. They have until 4 p.m. Eastern on the Tuesday after Week 10′s games (Nov. 17 this year) to sign their tenders, otherwise they must sit out the season (as Le’Veon Bell did after the Steelers franchise-tagged him in 2018).

The 2020 candidates

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: Stephen Jones, Dallas’s vice president, told ESPN that there’s no way the team will let its franchise quarterback hit the open market. Whether that’s via a new long-term deal or the franchise tag remains to be seen. The Cowboys hope it’s the former.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: Here’s where the CBA drama comes into play. Should the players vote down the proposal, Dallas could use the franchise tag on Prescott and the transition tag on Cooper. If a new CBA is adopted, they can only use one and Cooper might be able to test the open market.

Byron Jones, CB, Cowboys: See Cooper, Amari. Dallas isn’t going to be able to keep Jones, Prescott and Cooper, most likely, so it’ll be interesting to see this all play out.

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers: When he hasn’t been injured — he has played only 41 games in his four NFL seasons — Henry has been one of the league’s more productive tight ends and had career highs in targets, catches and receiving yards in 12 games last season. Tagging him would give the Chargers the chance to see if the injury bug is behind him before they consider a long-term extension.

A.J. Green, WR, Bengals: Green didn’t play at all last season because of ankle problems and played in only nine games in 2018 because of a toe injury. Still, the veteran could be good to have around should the Bengals take Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs: Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday that the Super Bowl champions plan on using the franchise tag on Jones — probably the top potential free agent among defensive players — with the expectation that a long-term deal can be worked out.

Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars: Relations between the Jags and their best pass rusher are frosty, and Ngakoue has said he might not report for the start of training camp if the franchise tag is applied. But the tag might be the best way for Jacksonville to work out a new long-term deal with him.

Justin Simmons, S, Broncos: Like Dallas, Denver has said it has no intention of letting one of its most popular and productive players hit the open market. And if no long-term deal can be worked out — Denver probably has the cap space to make that happen — the Broncos will use the franchise tag on him, team president John Elway said this week.