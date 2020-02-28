There will also be notable absences and several newcomers whose performance and production will determine, seven months from now, whether United is a trophy contender.

“I see us as a work in progress, like most teams at this point in the season,” Coach Ben Olsen said. “But I am very optimistic we have the pieces to be competitive and have the capabilities to do some special things. It’s a journey.”

AD

The journey will commence without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta, a short-lived but unforgettable duo that snapped in half and went its separate ways last fall. The journey will be without Lucas Rodriguez, who returned to Argentina, and Paul Arriola, whose season was wrecked two weeks ago by an ACL tear.

AD

Together, they were the top four scorers on a 2019 squad that did not score much but defended well and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

In their place comes Peru’s Edison Flores, for whom United paid a club-record $5 million transfer fee, and Julian Gressel, who excelled at highflying Atlanta for three years.

AD

There is also Ola Kamara, who arrived late last season as Rooney’s backup and will need to step into the Englishman’s scoring role. And there is Yamil Asad, in his second tour with United after starring in 2018.

Other recruits include a famed MLS playmaker in his career twilight (Federico Higuain) and an Estonian scoring whiz (Erik Sorga). Higuain, 35, is finalizing a contract to become a player and assistant coach, and will need six weeks to regain fitness levels.

AD

“Personnel is going to change our identity,” said goalkeeper Bill Hamid, whose D.C. debut came almost 10 years ago. “We’re doing a good job of getting to know everybody. It’s a new system and new culture. A lot has changed.”

AD

The most glaring change is Rooney, the captain and marketing centerpiece who, after 1½ seasons, decided to return to England to become a player and assistant coach for second-division Derby County.

Though United lost leadership and scoring menace, Hamid said: “No one man makes a team. Losing Wayne Rooney is going to hurt a little bit because you lose a proven world-class player who can change a game at any slight moment, but it’s an opportunity for others.”

With personnel changes comes a new style of play. Throughout preseason, Olsen implemented a system of three forwards and three midfielders, a departure from his conservative reputation and preference for a solo striker (Rooney).

AD

AD

“We looked at the profile of our players and we think we can change our game model,” Olsen said. “The mentality is a little bit more aggressive in how many players we bring forward to make other teams uncomfortable."

He cautioned, however, United is not locked into one way of playing.

“We’re clear about how we want to go about the game, but you always got to be ready for the twists and turns of a season,” he said. “Who we are now — and who we think we are — will probably change.”

The players seem to have embraced it.

“At the beginning, some of us had some doubts about their roles and how it would work, but day by day, we got more confident in it,” Flores, a Peruvian national team midfielder formerly with Mexican club Morelia, said through an interpreter. “The result is going to be some good football.”

AD

AD

The organization has not done anything to address concerns about defensive depth. With Donovan Pines recuperating from an ankle injury, United has no backup center backs. Efforts for help on the left have also failed.

The first transfer and trade window is open until May 5 and free agents are available anytime.

For the time being, Olsen hopes to get by, then direct a team capable of not only qualifying for the playoffs but advancing deep into postseason. A four-time champion, United has not won MLS Cup since 2004 and last appeared in the conference finals in 2012.

For years, expectations were low as the organization lost money at RFK Stadium and did not keep up with spending around the rapidly growing league.

AD

Those days are past.

“We lived in punch-above-our-weight expectations for a long time at RFK, and now things are changing,” Olsen said. “We have a shiny stadium and we’re splashing some money around on some marquee signings, so with that comes different expectations.

AD

“It’s not always fun to have it, but it’s a normal thing if our club is going to go to place we want to go, and that’s holding the trophy again.”

Colorado Rapids at D.C. United

Where: Audi Field.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News.

2019 records: United 13-10-11, Rapids 12-16-6.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Russell Canouse, Frederic Brillant, Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; MFs Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Edison Flores; Fs Julian Gressel, Ola Kamara, Ulises Segura.

AD

Colorado probable starters: GK Clint Irwin; Ds Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines; MFs Jack Price, Younes Namli, Kellyn Acosta; Fs Sam Nicholson, Kei Kamara, Andre Shinyashiki.