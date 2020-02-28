Brooks, who performed Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field, posted a seemingly harmless photo on Instagram of himself wearing the silver jersey with Sanders’s name adorning the back. That didn’t sit too well with some of his followers, who apparently don’t recall the star running back who rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns over an illustrious career representing the Motor City.

AD

AD

“Detroit, you carried me all night long but you always have,” Brooks wrote in his photo caption. “I’m in love with you! love, g #GARTHinDETROIT.”

The connection between Detroit and a No. 20 Sanders jersey was lost among Brooks’ listeners.

“Love you, hate the shirt. Trump2020,” replied @tina_crosiermcafee.

“Weird. That a millionaire would like a socialist,” @lemans455 posted. “Hey Garth are you going to distribute your millions?"

“If that’s a Bernie shirt I just lost a lot of respect for you,” @jonnnystanhope added.

People are trying to help, but it seems others don’t like to research so much? pic.twitter.com/BddZIfj8ZL — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

Perhaps Brooks’s fans were confused that the country star was wearing a current Lions jersey with a design that’s only been around since 2017. Perhaps it was because it was the silver, a color never worn by Barry Sanders, who only wore the Lions’ traditional Honolulu blue and white during his career.

AD

AD

Highly unlikely, but fortunately Sanders and Brooks made the most of it with their responses to the social media firestorm.

“Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20for2020,” the legendary NFL star tweeted Friday afternoon.

Brooks joined in on the fun.

“Hey @BarrySanders I would run any race with you,” Brooks replied 27 minutes later. “#Number20for2020 HA!!! love you pal, g.”

Hey @BarrySanders I would run any race with you! #Number20for2020 HA!!! love you pal, g https://t.co/1a5d0CiwSP — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) February 28, 2020

At Saturday’s concert, the fans in attendance reportedly broke out in a “Barry! Barry! Barry!” chant.

“I’ll tell you why I’m wearing the jersey I am wearing tonight,” Brooks told the crowd, according to MLive.com. “I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college … Can I just tell you that you guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion wearing this jersey. I love this man.”

AD

AD

Brooks is a 1984 graduate of Oklahoma State, where Sanders won a Heisman Trophy and lit up the stat sheet for the Cowboys from 1986 through 1988. Brooks received a partial track scholarship and competed in the javelin throw on Oklahoma State’s track and field team.

“And can I vouch for him first hand from way back when he just came out of Kansas and got to Oklahoma State?” Brooks added. “He’s also one of the greatest human beings that you’ll ever get to witness and be with. He’s a good cat. It’s an honor to wear this jersey tonight.”

The Lions themselves got in on the action, tweeting a mock campaign slogan that read “Barry 2020.″. The banner featured a goat icon as opposed to the Democratic donkey or Republican elephant. Also included is a photo of Barry Sanders pointing his right index finger while sporting a smile and the same jersey Books wore at the show.

AD

AD

The T-shirt manufacturer BreakingT is also making the most out of the viral moment. The company quickly produced “Sanders-Brooks ’20” campaign shirts.

You can now support the Barry Sanders/Garth Brooks 2020 campaign with this shirt! https://t.co/hLk8XnwIVQ pic.twitter.com/cjDZA0wQZL — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) February 28, 2020