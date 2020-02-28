But now, with these teams meeting again Saturday, the fanfare in College Park is unavoidable. Title ramifications and national attention cling to this game. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is in town, filming its Saturday show from Xfinity Center that morning, just it did at Breslin Center before Maryland beat the Spartans on Feb. 15. The buses and production equipment already surround the arena. And the stakes for the No. 9 Terrapins are the highest they’ve been all season.

With a win against No. 24 Michigan State, Maryland will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Terps haven’t won a conference title since 2010 and have never done so during Turgeon’s nine-year tenure.

AD

AD

Winning a Big Ten title creeps into mind “just a little bit,” sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “But it doesn’t overwhelm me. It doesn’t overwhelm my teammates. … That share [of the title], it would be historical. It would be our first for Coach Turge here since we moved to the Big Ten. I’d be happy for Coach Turgeon to get that.”

Maryland (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) has had sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings since it beat Illinois on the road Feb. 7. So the attention isn’t new. Saturday could simply be the moment Maryland finally secures its top spot.

The Terps have three regular season games remaining: Michigan State, at Rutgers and back at home against Michigan. Winning one game would guarantee a share of the title. Winning two would ensure the Terps the No. 1 seed in next month’s conference tournament.

AD

AD

“We're all aware of it, what's going on,” Turgeon said. “And we've been aware of it since we've had the lead in the league because it just became a big deal. … But our guys have done an incredible job of just locking into the task at hand.”

Sophomore Aaron Wiggins admitted that the opportunity to win a title is “a big deal,” adding that “you see the excitement around College Park coming into this game, but we've got to make sure we come focused, ready to play.”

Under Turgeon, the program has never won a title nor made it past the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. Expectations for the group laden with returning talent grew throughout the offseason. With Maryland having won 10 of its last 11 games, the “GameDay” crew of analysts praised the Terps’ potential.

AD

“Does Maryland have the opportunity to win [the national title] this year? Absolutely,” said Jay Bilas, an analyst for ESPN. “Maryland's as good as anybody and can absolutely get to Atlanta and win once they're there.”

AD

ESPN’s traveling pregame show hasn’t visited College Park since its first season in 2005. It’s also only the second time it has featured a men’s rematch in the same season, but Saturday’s game has all the ingredients that make it worthy of such treatment.

But Turgeon said the “GameDay” experience is far more for the program as a whole and the fan base than for the team and its staff. Turgeon will attend the event, and he said his players will “show up for a little bit.” But the focus remains on the game, even if the Terps can’t fully escape it like they did in East Lansing.

AD

More than winning the league title, the Terps have a chance to sweep the Spartans, a standard-bearer of Big Ten basketball, and Saturday’s matchup will feature elite individual battles: Smith facing Xavier Tillman around the rim, along with a showcase between Anthony Cowan Jr. and Cassius Winston, two of college basketball’s best point guards.

AD

Maryland has never had a true rival in the Big Ten. Penn State, the closest school geographically, is about 200 miles away. Plus, during the last five seasons since joining the conference, Penn State averaged only 6.6 conferences wins before surging toward the top of the conference this season.

Michigan State has its yearly pair of matchups against Michigan, and Maryland would struggle to have any semblance of a rivalry with a team based so far away. But under Coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have consistently proved to be among the league’s best teams, so competing with — and beating — Michigan State would be a welcome development.

AD

The Terps took a significant step in that direction earlier this season, defeating the Spartans at Breslin Center for the first time since December 2014. Cowan’s late heroics powered Maryland to the win and kept the team on its path toward a conference title. The road win serves as a confidence-booster, Ayala said, as the team heads into the rematch. But now a title hangs in front of them and energy will engulf the court, with the fan base ready to celebrate at game’s end if the moment for which they’ve waited finally arrives.

AD

“We knew this could be a great season for us,” Ayala said. “Everybody had high expectations for us, and now we’re toward the end, getting ready for postseason. It’s electric right now. Everybody’s excited, and I think the potential is finally showing.”