Still, the cool Friday afternoon in Florida felt odd. There was a yawning gap between this start and Strasburg’s last, under bright lights, on national television, in Game 6 of baseball’s greatest stage. He told one of the trainers he felt “weird.”

“The last time I was in a competitive setting was in a pretty big situation,” Strasburg said. “You try not to think about how you’re feeling out there, but it didn’t really have the same rush of adrenaline.”

The outing itself — 1 ⅓ innings, three hits, three runs against the Tampa Bay Rays — didn’t faze Strasburg. He threw the planned 35 pitches and got the movement he wanted from his off-speed pitches. He reviewed the video right after and spotted a mechanical flaw, his hips out front too early, that will be easy enough to tweak. The importance of Friday was resetting the between-starts routine he credited with keying his success last season, one of the most dominant and durable of his career.

“It's beneficial for [Strasburg] to get into that as soon as possible,” pitching coach Paul Menhart said of the loop. “He's trying to repeat it all now and make it all habitual.”

The routine, about which Strasburg remains guarded, includes running, film study, weight work and side sessions typical for starters. He learned the key is to trust his gut and not push himself to do something he shouldn’t, like throw when soreness lingers. He feels so strongly about it that, during negotiations on the seven-year, $245 million deal he signed in December, he asked for Nationals Park to remain open all offseason so he could use the familiar weight room.

Manager Dave Martinez believes Strasburg is figuring himself out. Last year, he honed a pitch mix he likes — roughly a quarter each of his curveball, fastball, changeup and sinker — and Menhart said Strasburg wants to keep it almost the same this season. He has become more vocal in team meetings and, just the other day, he finished his work early but hung around to watch the organization’s younger pitchers. The consistency, and subsequent changes in behavior, are seemingly connected.

“He’s in a good place mentally,” Martinez said. “He’s trying to build off what happened last year, and how he really felt last year. He had fun.” The manager emphasized the word as only someone who knew Strasburg when he wasn’t having fun could. “It was good to see.”

This spring, Menhart and Strasburg have spent a lot of time in deep conversation. During “dry work,” like when Strasburg goes through his motion without throwing a ball, he sometimes asks Menhart what looks different. Strasburg can feel something is off, but he can’t pinpoint it. And this, to Menhart, becomes a subtle symbol of Strasburg’s maturation.

“It’s not a panic-type situation,” the pitching coach said. “It’s more, maybe I’m doing something a little different, I can figure this out. He thinks about it, talks about it. He just has a really good, innate ability — now it’s innate, I should say — to make those adjustments on the fly.”

Another symbol lies in the way Strasburg handles failure. The former No. 1 pick used to steam at the slightest setback, used to bottle everything up, but now Strasburg thinks he’s more patient. He shrugged off the curveballs that didn’t curve as much he wanted on Friday, used the phrase “trust the process” and dismissed any stumbles as “part of spring training.”

“Is getting squeezed part of spring-training too?” a reporter asked, referencing two times when Strasburg glared at umpire Angel Hernandez for ruling two borderline fastballs balls. In the past, Strasburg might have disengaged at the question, or maybe gotten grumpy. Now, though, he just grinned.

“It’s spring training for everybody,” he joked. “It’s not the first time, it’s not going to be the last.” Then he pivoted to what he cared about most. “For the most part, I thought my curveball had a good sharp break to it. It got a little squirrelly in the second …”

In the next month, the Nationals want to gradually build Strasburg up to about 100 pitches. That’s where he wants to be when the games start to count again. And the veteran who has been at the highest and lowest moments of this franchise’s history knows just how to get there.

No matter what happened in his first outing, a strikeout or a two-run double, Strasburg walked off the mound and restarted the routine he maintains during starts. He pawed the dirt, squeezed the baseball and attacked the next hitter. He fired again and again and looked, in a way, like a metronome.