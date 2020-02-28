At issue was an attempt to collect a blood sample from Sun at his residence in September 2018. In testimony before the court, evidence was presented that a security guard instructed by Sun’s mother smashed the casing around a vial of his blood with a hammer. After its initial investigation, FINA’s Doping Panel ruled that drug-testing protocol had not been properly followed because the collection team members had not properly identified themselves to Sun and that he had not been properly notified that he needed to submit the samples. The governing body merely issued a warning to the swimmer, a decision that led many to wonder whether FINA was trying to protect one of its marquee names.

The World Anti-Doping Agency appealed FINA’s decision to CAS, saying Sun had voluntarily refused to submit to the sample collection in violation of FINA rules. After a 10-hour hearing during which Sun was seen to be evasive, CAS found that the collection team had “complied with all applicable requirements” and that Sun “failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy the sample collection containers and forego the doping control.”

According to Swiss supreme court documents unearthed by the Associated Press, FINA supported arguments by Sun’s lawyers to have the WADA appeal thrown out early last year. The court dismissed those arguments.

Sun previously had been suspended for three months in June 2014 after testing positive for a prohibited stimulant, and CAS said his eight-year ban is in line with FINA rules regarding a second doping violation.

Sun has 30 days to file an appeal to Switzerland’s supreme court, but only on narrow procedural grounds, the AP reports.

“This is unfair. I firmly believe in my innocence. I will definitely appeal to let more people know the truth,” the swimmer told the Xinhua News Agency on Friday.

A three-time Olympic gold medalist and 11-time world champion, the 28-year-old Sun is one of swimming’s most polarizing figures. At last July’s world championships in South Korea, Britain’s Duncan Scott refused to share the podium with him after the 200-meter freestyle, with Sun publicly calling him “a loser.” And, after Sun won gold in the 400 freestyle, Australia’s Mack Horton refused to take photos with him and accused him of being a “drug cheat.”

FINA sent warning letters to Sun, Scott and Horton after the incidents.

“FINA has currently done more to reprimand Mack Horton than they’ve done to reprimand Sun Yang,” American swimmer Lilly King said at the time. “So think about that. Pretty crazy.”

FINA is expected to issue a statement on Friday.

CAS ruled that Sun’s results since the incident will not be overturned because he had not actually tested positive for any banned substances. But if his appeal is unsuccessful, Sun’s competitive swimming career would appear to be finished.