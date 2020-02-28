The reigning national champions, who face seventh-ranked Duke on Saturday night in Charlottesville, have strung together five straight victories, their longest winning streak this season in the ACC. Four of those wins have been by a combined nine points, including most recently 56-53 over Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

That triumph secured a double bye in the conference tournament. Barring some improbable scenarios unfolding the rest of the way, the Cavaliers (20-7, 12-5) will be the No. 4 seed, meaning they would not play until March 12 in the quarterfinals at Greensboro Coliseum.

“We’re giving a lot of people a heart attack,” Virginia senior guard-forward Braxton Key said. “We’re a young team. We’re starting to grow though. We’re learning how to win. Once you get to March Madness and the ACC tournament, there’s really no blowout games.

“So we’re learning how to win in clutch situations.”

That certainly proved to be the case in outlasting the Hokies at raucous Cassell Coliseum.

With 2.6 seconds to play, sophomore guard Kihei Clark made a three-pointer that helped the Cavaliers withstand a rally after Virginia Tech, which took a 51-48 lead with 3:31 left after trailing by 15 early in the second half.

In its previous game, Virginia led Pittsburgh by 13 with 3:51 remaining in the second half before the Panthers drew within 58-56 in the final minute. The Cavaliers did not permit a point for the remainder of the game, and Key made 1 of 2 free throws for the final margin in the 59-56 win at Peterson Events Center.

“It’s what, under four minutes, two minutes, either we’ve been tied or in the lead,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “We’ve been in so many of those, I don’t think our guys, they didn’t panic. They had a steadiness about them. Different guys are doing different things.”

Among the most notable contributors in the upswing has been Tomas Woldetensae. The junior guard from Italy, who came to Virginia following two years of junior college, leads the Cavaliers in three-pointers made (50) and three-point accuracy (38.8 percent).

Woldetensae has made at least six three-pointers in a game three times this season, providing the Cavaliers a threat from beyond the arc they had been sorely lacking over the early portion of the season when they ranked at the bottom of the conference in that category.

Since a 53-51 loss to North Carolina State Jan. 20 in which Virginia went 3 for 12 from behind the arc, the Cavaliers twice have reached double digits in three-pointers and five times have hit at least seven to move into 12th place out of 15 teams in the ACC in three-point shooting.

“We’re trusting each other more,” Key said. “Guys are starting to get more roles. You’re seeing the guys who are starting to get shots in late game situations, they’re shooting them with way more confidence than in the beginning of the season. Beginning of the season we weren’t sure who was going to take the shot.”

A three-pointer by Woldetensae off an assist from Clark with four seconds to play delivered a 59-56 win against North Carolina after the visiting Cavaliers’ 13-point lead with 3:51 left in the second half vanished.

The emergence of Woldetensae as a dependable three-point shooter fills a void that had been unclaimed entering this season following the departures of Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and DeAndre Hunter, the centerpieces in Virginia’s national championship run, for the NBA.

Duke, meantime, is coming off a 113-101 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest in which the Blue Devils yielded 6 of 11 three-point attempts. It marked the third consecutive game Duke (23-5, 13-4) has permitted an opponent to make at least a half-dozen three-pointers.