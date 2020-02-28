Even Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife, is in the dark.

“I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year but I don’t know that yet,” she said Friday in an Instagram q-and-a. “But hopefully somewhere nice. And wherever my husband is happy playing, so we will see.”

Considering this your one-stop source for the latest Brady scuttlebutt.

Feb. 28

With team executives, player representatives coaches and reporters all gathered in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine — including Don Yee, Brady’s agent — the whispers are starting to mount, and Thursday was a big day for the Brady beat.

At this moment on the NFL calendar, only the Patriots may talk to Brady and his representatives about a new contract. But according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, they have yet to do so.

Guregian speculates (and ESPN’s Adam Schefter concurs) that Belichick might be waiting for the vote on the new CBA to take place before moving forward with free agency, considering the impact a new labor agreement will have in that regard. Nevertheless, a source tells her that the possibility of Brady re-signing with the Patriots is “not looking good.”

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington had a similar report Thursday, saying that Brady “is currently operating under the belief that he will enter free agency to play somewhere other than New England next season, a sentiment the quarterback has shared with others.”

While Brady’s camp believes the Patriots will get a chance to make their case, Darlington says, “Brady is evaluating the NFL landscape with the intention of departing.”

“It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision,” Tom Brady Sr. told Guregian. “Nobody really knows. Bill doesn’t tip his hand. There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want.

“If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City … just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him.”

Possible landing spots

Bucs: Tampa Bay still is mulling over whether to bring back Jameis Winston and his surgically enhanced eyesight, but on Tuesday Coach Bruce Arians was asked which quarterbacks he’d consider wooing in free agency. His answer: “Tom Brady. Philip [Rivers] is another guy. We’ll see.” GM Jason Licht, meanwhile, said the team merely is considering all its options. “We’re not saying we don’t want Jameis,” he said Tuesday. “We just want to see what’s behind door number two. We just want to gather all of our information.”

Chargers: There isn’t much behind this speculation other than the cold, hard fact that barely anyone in Los Angeles cares about the Chargers, who are about to move into a massive new stadium and need to sell some seats. Philip Rivers has said his goodbyes to the team already, so there’s a big hole to fill (unless the team thinks Tyrod Taylor is the answer).

Colts: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Yee will meet with a number of clubs — including the Colts — at the combine in Indianapolis. But the Athletic’s Stephen Holder says Colts officials have not talked with Brady’s camp. (It should be noted that Yee’s agency represents a number of NFL players, and any discussions he’s having in Indianapolis this week could be about players not named Tom Brady.)

Patriots: All of this is just a ploy, isn’t it? Brady could re-sign with New England, the Pats could restock some of their deficiencies around him and they’ll win another Super Bowl. Great.

Raiders: Like the Chargers, the Raiders are moving into a new stadium. And while the citizens of Las Vegas seem ready to welcome their new NFL team with open arms (unlike the Chargers in Los Angeles) and the team currently has a respectable enough quarterback in David Carr, Brady has to be at least a little enticing to Jon Gruden and Co., no?

Titans: Tennessee Coach Mike Vrabel is Brady’s pal after their time together in New England, but he got a little salty this week when asked about the possibility of signing him. Plus, the Titans could make an effort to re-sign fellow free agent Ryan Tannehill, who was inarguably better than Brady last season during his superb bounce-back campaign.