“Disappointed,” Coach Ben Olsen said, “but we are a work in progress and it’s a long season.”

It could feel much longer if United does not better manage the last stage of matches. Russell Canouse had provided the lead in the 60th minute, but Kei Kamara equalized seven minutes later and substitute Jonathan Lewis scored deep into stoppage time.

United was the second-best defensive team in MLS last season, and with the lead Saturday, its regular season shutout streak reached 571 minutes. But then it all fell apart as United labored to keep the ball and allowed the Rapids to dictate play.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid said United "gave them a little bit of juice.”

Midfielder Felipe Martins said, “We missed a little energy and they started to create some chances.”

Defender Steven Birnbaum said, “We are not used to giving up goals, and giving up two in the first game is not what we want.”

Canouse said, “They kind of ran our legs off a little bit and put us under in that last 20 minutes. ... How can we utilize that last 20 minutes and figure out how to close games out? Because we did that well last year.”

The match began to change when Edison Flores, United’s marquee winter signing, came off in the 70th minute. Minor ailments had limited his preseason activity, and the staff had planned to pull him midway through the second half.

Flores, a Peruvian national team player, combined with another newcomer, Julian Gressel, to propel the attack. Flores began on the right wing and Gressel in the central playmaking role, and they switched positions frequently.

In the first half, Gressel set up Flores for a goal that was properly disallowed for being offside, and Gressel assisted on Canouse’s goal by serving a corner kick to the back side. Canouse, a defensive midfielder who has been converted into a right back, scored on a six-yard header.

To that point, both teams had forged quality opportunities. In transition, the Rapids exploited the left wing in the first half, while Colorado goalkeeper Clint Irwin made an excellent reflex save on Martins’s close-range bid.

As the second half unfolded, the Rapids gained greater control. On the tying goal, Jack Price crossed to Kamara, 35, for a powerful downward header and the 127th regular season goal of his MLS career.

Despite the momentum swing, Olsen did not make any additional substitutions -- moves that would’ve added fresh legs and perhaps disrupted Colorado’s rhythm.

“A lot of it had to do with set pieces,” he explained. "At that point, if you look at the [D.C.] bench, it’s not very tall."

Donovan Pines, a 6-foot-5 reserve, was unavailable because of an ankle injury, and United has yet to sign another center back.

“This was about [having] the best team we could put out there for set pieces,” Olsen said, “and there was a lot of them.”

Hamid made a superb diving save on Kellyn Acosta’s effort in the 90th minute, but with time melting away, the Rapids scored again.

Acosta and substitute Diego Rubio worked a combination at the top of the box. United failed to clear. Two deflections later, Lewis, an eighth-minute substitution, tucked a six-yard volley into the near side of the net, sending an additional chill into the freezing audience of 16,932.

Describing the second half, Olsen said, “We just didn’t take care of the ball. We were [too eager] to go to goal. We got away from building the game. There were just too many transition moments where we were running back and forth. We lost the middle of the park.”

The outcome notwithstanding, Olsen and the players said they took away positives: new, aggressive tactics took hold at times, while Flores and Gressel showed their individual skills.

“We showed we’re a team that can build, can play and improve game by game," Martins said.

There was no payoff, however. Not even one point for a draw.

In the second half, Birnbaum said, “they were the better team. ... Not the way we wanted to start the season.”

Notes: Attacker Kevin Paredes, a 16-year-old homegrown signing from South Riding, Va., was in uniform. ... Midfielder Federico Higuain, an MLS free agent, was in the locker room. His acquisition, as a player and assistant coach, will be announced in the coming days. Midfielder Mohammed Abu, who also attended the match, is expected to sign soon. ... Inter Miami, an expansion side part-owned by David Beckham, will visit Audi Field next Saturday. ... The field was left scarred by two XFL games, but the playing surface was not bad, said Olsen, who added that “the wind was more of an issue.”