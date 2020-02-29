Before anyone gets too excited, it doesn’t appear that the commander in chief has suddenly developed an affinity for the Canadian Football League. On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted a quote from RJ Harris, a morning show host on WHP (580 AM) in Harrisburg, Pa. Instead of tagging the host at his correct Twitter handle @RJHarrisWHP580, the president instead tagged the 27-year-old Arundel High School graduate who was simply enjoying the CFL offseason.

“You go around Pennsylvania and you see Trump signs everywhere. The Donald Trump situation is bigger than the Reagan Revolution. Donald Trump has inspired us.” @RjHarris15 WHP580 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

“Literally within the first 15 seconds I realized something was up because as I’m reading the tweet — it might not have even been 15 seconds because I didn’t even make it halfway through the tweet — I had already had 150 likes and notifications,” Harris said. “I’m like, confused, like, why are people liking this random old stuff out of nowhere and so constantly? So I went to the page, I thought it was a parody account and somebody’s just trolling on Twitter and it was really Trump’s Twitter [account]. I saw the 73 million [followers] and I just knew that my notifications were about to be in for a long day.”

It didn’t take Harris long to change his phone’s setting from vibrate to silent. That hasn’t stopped his friends and teammates from ribbing him about what turned out to be anything but an ordinary Friday.

“This doesn’t look like the guy that’s supposed to be training for a 1,500-yard season,” a friend quipped after seeing a picture of the radio show host Trump intended to retweet.

During the chaos of the tweetstorm, Harris saw an opportunity to inform the masses that his inaugural youth football camp will be held in late April.

"Once I saw that everybody was kind of tweeting me and liking all my stuff, I was like ‘Why not just use this to promote my camp?’ ” Harris said. “So I just made sure I put my camp up. I kept tweeting it, kept telling people to register and just used it to my advantage.”

Aye, he tagged the wrong Rj Harris y’all. But while I got all y’all attention.. don’t forget... REGISTRATION IS LIVE! pic.twitter.com/5mfj5HTE4j — Rj Harris (@RjHarris15) February 28, 2020

Harris was born on a U.S. military base in Wurzburg, Germany and moved to Maryland a few months later. He and his family moved around the state for several years before settling down in the Severn area for the last two decades. He began playing basketball and football at Arundel, where he set five school records and two state records as a wide receiver. He set the Maryland state record with 28 touchdown receptions as a senior in 2009.

His first love was basketball, but after receiving interest from several universities, Harris decided to concentrate on football, where he would star at New Hampshire in the FCS. In four seasons with the Wildcats, Harris set the school and Colonial Athletic Association record with 310 career receptions. He left the university ranked second all-time in program and conference history in receiving yards (4,238) and touchdowns (36).

Harris parlayed his success into practice squad stints with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons before moving on to the Canadian Football League. In two seasons in Canada, Harris has compiled 111 receptions for 1,471 yards and four touchdowns.

Has his brief brush with political fame motivated the 27-year-old to run for local office?

“Nah, I don’t think that’s for me,” Harris said laughing. “I’m going to stay away from the politics.”

Harris will report back to the Redblacks at the end of April to prepare for the 2020 season. Ottawa begins its preseason slate against the Montreal Alouettes on May 29.