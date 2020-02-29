The Pittsburgh Penguins brought in a veteran of their own, sending a conditional third-round draft pick to the Sharks for 40-year-old Patrick Marleau. Pittsburgh also brought back Conor Sheary, who won championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

AD

In the West, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goaltender Robin Lehner, a solid backup option for Marc-Andre Fleury, as well as defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Nick Cousins. That should give them a boost in a crowded field of Pacific Division contenders.

AD

Here are three more teams that helped their chances this year or positioned themselves for a return to relevance in the near future:

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning is in full “Stanley Cup or bust” mode, and it added forward depth (Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman) and help on the right side of the blue line (Zach Bogosian). Goodrow could ride shotgun with center Tyler Johnson, who has struggled this season, posting his lowest points-per-game rate since entering the league in 2012. Goodrow shared 291 minutes with Evander Kane during his run with the Sharks this season and helped San Jose outscore opponents 12-9 at even strength. When Kane didn’t share the ice with Goodrow, the Sharks were outscored 42-26.

Coleman led the New Jersey Devils in high-danger chances (67 shot attempts in the slot or crease), a mark that also would have led the Lightning this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

AD

AD

Dougie Hamilton, in the midst of a Norris Trophy-caliber season (40 points in 47 games), injured his leg before the all-star break, leaving a huge hole in Carolina’s defense. The team’s predicament got worse after defenseman Brett Pesce was injured Feb. 22, and he has an issue that could sideline him for the “longer term.” That left General Manager Don Waddell no choice but to get reinforcements.

Waddell acquired Sami Vatanen from the Devils and Brady Skjei from the New York Rangers. Vatanen, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, had five goals and 18 assists in 47 games for New Jersey. None of the Devils blue-liners, except for his most-used partner, Damon Severson, did more to limit the opponent’s quality of shot at even strength in terms of expected goals against per 60 minutes. Skjei had eight goals and 15 assists in 60 games for the Rangers and is in the second year of a six-year contract.

“We believe in the guys we had here, but we thought we needed to strengthen us at certain positions,” Waddell told reporters. “I think, overall, it’s a strong message that we’re here to win.”

AD

AD

Los Angeles Kings

It has been five years since the Kings made it out of the first round of the playoffs, and this will be the second consecutive season in which Los Angeles fails to qualify for the postseason. But better times are ahead. General Manager Rob Blake sent forward Tyler Toffoli plus defensemen Martinez and Derek Forbort packing in exchange for 20-year-old center Tyler Madden, two second-round draft picks in 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a second-round pick in 2021. That gives them as many as 11 picks in the first three rounds of the next two drafts. Not bad for the franchise the Hockey Writers picked as having the NHL’s best farm system.