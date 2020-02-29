“College GameDay” hadn’t visited College Park since the show’s first season in 2005. That day, Maryland beat Duke, 99-92, in overtime. Saturday is also only the second time the ESPN show has featured two games between the same men’s teams in the same season.

Coach Mark Turgeon spoke to the fans just before the show began, and other Maryland basketball staffers attended the event.

“At 8 o’clock tonight, I need everything you’ve got,” Turgeon said to the fans.

How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State

When: 8 p.m. Eastern

Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

TV: ESPN

Maryland’s players watched part of the show, with senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. wearing a Len Bias jersey. ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, a Maryland graduate and a vocal supporter of the team, arrived on the court from the top of the wall, walking down the steps as the state flag dropped. Coach Michael Locksley and Athletic Director Damon Evans also attended.

Maryland played at Michigan State earlier this month in East Lansing, with “College GameDay” also filming from the arena before that game. Even though the Terps jumped ahead of the Spartans early, Maryland trailed by seven with 3:24 to go. But Jalen Smith hit a three-pointer, then Anthony Cowan Jr. made three consecutive shots from deep to seal the win.

Saturday morning, the Maryland fans booed ESPN analyst Jay Biles, who played for Duke, and when the show mentioned Penn State on air. Dozens of fans in the crowd held homemade signs, with a couple urging Michigan State players to slap the floor again. After the Spartans did so in the previous meeting between these teams, Maryland began its 14-0 run to end the 67-60 victory. Some signs praised Cowan’s heroics, while others made jokes about Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo, star point guard Cassius Winston and the Spartans’ preseason No. 1 ranking.

With a win Saturday, Maryland would improve to a 16-0 record at home. The Terps’ last undefeated season at home came in 2001-02, the year the team won the national title. During the Michigan State game, Maryland will honor the 2004 team that won the conference tournament, the last time the Terps did so.