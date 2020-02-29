Last season was one of the most difficult of his career. He played all 162 games, and the Marlins won just 57 of them. Manager Don Mattingly tried to give Castro days off, but he wouldn’t take them because he wanted to lead the team while it was “rebuilding,” his polite description of a roster stripped almost to the studs.

“Watching him go through what he’s had to go through, you got to appreciate a player like that,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “He showed up every day.”

This year’s spring training has made Castro as hopeful as he has been in years. He will turn 30 in late March, but he joined the World Series champions after he had one of the best offensive stretches of his career in the second half of last season. He’s expected to be the everyday second baseman — he could slide to third sometimes if prospect Carter Kieboom can’t lock down that spot — and hit cleanup. And he’ll be playing high-stakes baseball again.

“I feel really happy to be here,” Castro said in the Nationals’ clubhouse. “We have a really good group of guys.” He gestured to the hitters’ corner as well as World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg. “It’s a competitive team.”

Being part of this was important to Castro. He’s still chasing a championship; the Chicago Cubs traded him to the New York Yankees the offseason before they snapped their 108-year title drought in 2016. Castro understands his best chance at a World Series title includes him becoming the consistent bat in the heart of the order that the Nationals need after losing Anthony Rendon.

This lofty demand drives at the crux of Castro’s career. The Cubs promoted him to the majors at 20 because he could hit, but after a successful sophomore season (.307 batting average, 10 homers, 22 stolen bases), he struggled to reach those same heights. In the first half of last season, Castro was one of baseball’s worst hitters, posting a .272 on-base percentage with just six home runs.

During the all-star break, Castro tweaked his approach. He shifted his front foot back a little to open his swing. He leaned into the launch angle movement and, with a slight uppercut, focused on hitting the ball in the air instead of on the ground. He also strove to pull the ball to left field. It worked: He hit .302 in the second half, smacking 16 home runs and posting an .892 on-base-plus-slugging percentage — 100 points higher than his highest full-season mark and nearly 300 points better than he managed before the all-star break.

The Nationals are familiar with this approach. It’s similar to the one that, among many others, revitalized second baseman Daniel Murphy’s career, engineered by hitting coach Kevin Long while the two were with the New York Mets. Long now coaches the Nationals, and Castro has spent considerable time in the batting cage talking with him in hopes of sustaining last year’s progress.

“I’m doing exactly the same thing that I [did] last year in the second half,” he said. “[I just need to] keep the same effort, the same focus, and you just let the thing happen.”

Those who have spent the most time with Castro this spring have noticed the impact of his change of scenery. After his years with struggling Cleveland Indians squads, Asdrúbal Cabrera sympathized with the demands of remaining positive despite knowing your team probably will be bad. Emilio Bonifacio, once a partner of Castro’s in the Cubs’ middle infield, grinned just thinking about it.

“[When] you know you have an opportunity to win — at least you have a chance — it feels good,” he said. “When you have that kind of team, that makes your life easy.”

Even now, a decade into his big league career, Castro often still thinks about advice he got from Alfonso Soriano when he first came up. Keep yourself healthy, the veteran told him, and attack every opportunity.

That’s why he isn’t worried about potentially playing multiple positions. It’s why the pressure to sustain last season’s success, to get closer to the hitter he was expected to be, doesn’t faze him. It’s why he never took a game off even when he knew the Marlins had nothing to play for.

“That’s my mentality,” Castro said. “Always, always.” He tapped himself on the chest: “From the heart.”