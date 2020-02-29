Rupp will be joined on the Olympic marathon course in Sapporo, Japan, by fellow Americans Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman. Riley took second Saturday with a time of 2:10.02, and Abdirahman was third, finishing in 2:10.03. At 43, Abdirahman will become the oldest U.S. Olympic runner in history.

Tulianmuk finished eight seconds ahead of 25-year old Molly Seidel, who took second with a time of 2:27.31. Sally Kipyego was third, finishing in 2:28.52.

The women’s race marked a changing of the guard of sorts. All three qualifiers will be making their Olympic debut for the United States. Kipyego took bronze in the 10,000-meter race at the 2012 Games, competing for her native Kenya.

Des Linden, the two-time Olympian who won the 2018 Boston Marathon, finished in fourth place, 11 seconds behind Kipyego,

Rupp has competed at the past three Olympics. He won silver in the men’s 10,000 meter in 2012 before tackling the marathon four years later at the Rio Games. He took bronze in the Olympic marathon there with a time of 2:10.05, even though it was only the second time in his life that he tackled a 26.2-mile course. His first marathon attempt came barely six months earlier at the 2016 U.S. marathon trials, where he turned in a first-place finish with a time of 2:11.13.

He made Saturday’s win look nearly effortless. Rupp started to pull ahead of the field at the 16th mile and led the front-running pack until the finish line.

The Japan-bound runners were competing on a hilly course on a breezy Georgia day. They emerged from the largest U.S. trials field ever. Nearly 800 runners qualified for the race — including more than 500 women.

The win in Atlanta also marked his first big race since undergoing surgery in October 2018 to address a bony growth on his heel that was hampering his Achilles’ tendon. In his first marathon attempt after surgery — the Chicago Marathon in October 2019 — Rupp walked off the course late in the race to receive medical attention.