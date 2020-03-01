Inserting Siegenthaler into the lineup resulted in yet another blue line shuffle from Capitals Coach Todd Reirden, who is still looking to find the right chemistry among the three pairs. Especially on the road against a Minnesota Wild team that has been on a goal-scoring tear, the priority was finding three pairs who were defensively sound.

Siegenthaler will be teamed with Nick Jensen on the third pair, while Michal Kempny will be slotted up with Dmitry Orlov on the second pair. Orlov will be playing on his off side, while the top pair of Dillon and John Carlson remain the same. Radko Gudas is the healthy scratch.

AD

AD

“Nobody likes to get scratched, I mean it is part of the business,” Siegenthaler said. “If the coach makes the decision you have to accept it, you can’t think about it. You can control what you can control.”

Similar to the team’s overall game since the all-star break, Siegenthaler acknowledged there might have been a slight drop-off in his own game after the break, but overall, he has felt good about his progression and cleaning up the little mistakes.

“Maybe there was a little stretch after all-star break where I didn’t play as well as I could, but I didn’t play like [expletive]," Siegenthaler said. “It was in between. I could play better, but I didn’t play bad. I tried to get those mistakes out of those games and work on it with [Reid Cashman] and some videos and yeah, it is a long season. Over 82 games you can’t play every game perfectly, so for sure everybody has a stretch in those 82 games where the game drops a little bit. You got time to get back to your top game again.”

AD

AD

Siegenthaler, the youngest player on the blue line at age 22, also has minimal playoff experience compared to the rest of the group. Jensen and Siegenthaler have a combined 11 games of postseason experience, all of which came last spring. Dillon has 62 games of experience while he was with San Jose. That stretch also included a Stanley Cup run in 2016, and last year’s Western Conference final.

“I think you know all the other Ds, they are about the same age,” Siegenthaler said, “I’m the youngest so for sure sometimes it’s, I don’t know, it’s easy to point on the young guy and take him out. I just don’t want it to happen all the time, like take the young guys out. Yeah, when I get my chance like tonight I will try to make an impact and make it hard to take me out again. That’s all I can do.”

Capitals expected lines vs Wild:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Kovalchuk

Panik-Dowd-Hathaway



Dillon-Carlson

Kempny-Orlov

Siegenthaler-Jensen



Holtby



*Gudas out, Leipsic out — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 1, 2020