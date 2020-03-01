Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Jerry Glanville, the former head coach of the Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons, suffocated the Defenders’ offense all night. DC gained 107 total yards and only six first downs. The Vipers gained 477 total yards and 29 first downs, and they ran 80 offensive plays to DC’s 39.

“We have to get back to D.C. and fix this together,” Defenders Coach Pep Hamilton said. “We haven’t played well on the road the past couple weeks. It’s really just a situation where I have to evaluate what we’re doing when we play outside of D.C. There’s no excuse for it. We have to play better football.”

Tampa Bay set the tone early with its rushing attack, gaining 89 yards on the ground in the first quarter on its way to rushing for 266 yards overall. The Vipers scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, an eight-yard rush by Jacques Patrick with 8:35 left in the first quarter and a 13-yard pass from Taylor Cornelius to tight end DeAndre Goolsby with 13:36 left in the second quarter.

DC boasted one of the league’s most prolific offenses in its first two games of the season — both wins at Audi Field — but it has been dangerously inept and scored nine total points in the consecutive losses on the road.

After he threw four interceptions last week against Los Angeles, Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones had another forgettable performance against Tampa Bay, completing 9 of 22 passes for 72 yards and one interception. For the second straight week, he was replaced by backup Tyree Jackson in the fourth quarter.

DC’s running game also continued to struggle. Donnel Pumphrey and Nick Brossette combined for 46 yards on 13 carries.

“This one sucks because it’s more [about] missed opportunities than what your opponent was doing,” Jones said. “But they still stayed true to themselves.”

Defenders safety Rahim Moore recorded his second interception of the season late in the third quarter, but the momentum was short-lived when Jones was picked off by Vipers cornerback Tarvarus McFadden three plays later. That led to a 17-yard touchdown run by Cornelius, giving the Vipers a 22-0 lead. Cornelius finished 24 for 31 for 211 yards and added 36 rushing yards on four carries.

The road ahead will provide a significant test for the Defenders, whose next three opponents have a combined record of 9-3. DC will host the 3-1 St. Louis Battlehawks, the leaders of the East Division, next Sunday at Audi Field.