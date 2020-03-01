The first clash, in December in Barcelona, ended without a goal, and after 45 scoreless minutes Sunday in the capital city of Madrid, Real flipped both the match and the title race with a 2-0 victory.

El Clásico, indeed.

In the 26th of 38 rounds on a revered circuit, a Brazilian teenager and a reserve with family roots in the Caribbean helped Real turn a two-point deficit in the standings into a one-point lead.

The result ended Barcelona’s stranglehold on the rivalry of late: seven consecutive meetings without a defeat — one short of the longest run by either club — and four straight triumphs at Real’s Bernabéu cauldron.

“It was important to win today,” Real Coach Zinedine Zidane said. “It’s El Clásico. It’s three points. We’re back in first place. But you know we have a long way to go. It was important for our morale.”

How competitive are these fabled organizations? Real now leads the all-time league series 73-72-35. In all competitions, the record is square: 96 victories apiece and 52 draws.

Since 2007-08, Barcelona has finished first or second every season, except once, and raised the trophy four of the previous five years.

Real has finished third the previous two campaigns and won the championship once over seven years — both humiliating facts.

In 2017-18 and ’18-19, Barcelona ran away from Atlético Madrid in claiming the crown. Before that, however, the race between Barcelona and Real over three years was decided by a combined six points.

The pressure Sunday was on Zidane and Real, which ached to end the drought in the rivalry and sought to rebound from a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League round-of-16 encounter.

Real had sputtered of late, winning one of its previous five matches across all competitions and getting dumped from the domestic cup competition, known as Copa del Rey, in the quarterfinals by visiting Real Sociedad, 4-3.

Barcelona squandered fine chances in the first half: an unimaginative bid by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi; a clear 12-yarder by France’s Antoine Griezemann; and a left-side rush by Brazil’s Arthur.

For the first time in 45 years, Barcelona went scoreless in both meetings with Real.

After intermission, Real was on the prowl. Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a gem of a save on Francisco “Isco” Alarcón’s curling effort, and teammate Gerard Pique cleared the ball off the goal line.

All was flowing in Real’s favor, and in the 71st, the deserved breakthrough arrived.

Vinicius Junior, a 19-year-old Brazilian attacker in his second season at Real, gathered Toni Kroos’s pass on the left side. With an angled run, he accelerated toward the target.

He targeted the far corner, but Pique’s sliding deflection redirected the ball toward the near corner, too abrupt for ter Stegen to intervene.

Vinicius’s only other goal this season came in September.

“I have been working really hard, and I knew the time would come,” he said. “It’s not an own goal from Pique! I am claiming this one for myself.”

Four minutes later, Messi eyed a pathway to freedom through the center of Real’s resistance. But Marcelo and Raphael Varane constricted the space and poked the ball from danger before the wee Argentine could pull the trigger.

Messi — the league’s leading scorer with 18 goals and the greatest scorer in El Clásico history — was allowed few opportunities to work his magic. And when they did surface, he was not in precision mode.

Anxiety hung in the air until stoppage time.

Seconds after stepping onto the field for his first league appearance of the season, Mariano Díaz, a reserve attacker with maternal roots in the Dominican Republic, roared past Samuel Umtiti on the right side.

At the end of his rapid approach, Díaz slipped as he skipped an awkward, angled shot past ter Stegen.

“We came in with a lot expectation, a lot of hope, that we could distance ourselves from Madrid,” ter Stegen said. “There is still a lot of [matches] left; this is just one game.”

One game, indeed, but like few others in the world.

Real Madrid beats Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabéu and takes hold of the top spot in #LaLiga 🔥 #ElClásico #beINCLÁSICO



🎥 Watch the full highlights 👇 pic.twitter.com/UmLj9Tm1bw — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 1, 2020