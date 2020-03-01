The attention picked up in late November when the Nationals added Braymer, a left-handed starter, to their 40-man roster. They did it protect him from the Rule 5 draft, a process through which teams can select certain eligible players from other organizations’ minor league systems. Fans grumbled when they did not protect Sharp, a popular right-handed starter known for his outgoing personality on social media.

Three weeks later, the Miami Marlins picked Sharp third overall. The event few fans ever seem to care about became a relative thing. The frustration arrived in dozens of tweets.

“This is a shame.”

“Big mistake.”

“I'd love to hear the [front office’s] logic on this.”

Now, Sharp and Braymer are forever linked. They aren’t in reality — the 40-man roster move was not a one-or-the-other decision — but public perception has tied them together that way. It was a surprising twist for two players who were first grouped together four years ago, when they attended the same pre-draft workout at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy before Braymer was taken in the 18th round and Sharp in the 22nd.

“I didn’t look at it as he got added and didn’t make room for me,” said Sharp, who texted Braymer when Braymer was added to the roster. “That was one of his biggest highlights in baseball, so I congratulated him. That doesn’t mess my stuff up.”

Braymer is less active online, and he hadn’t seen as much of the reaction, but he wasn’t surprised Nationals fans were attached to Sharp. He knew the Detroit-area native was vocal about supporting his local community, and he understood firsthand how charismatic Sharp could be. They often unintentionally mirrored one another while ascending the minor league system and leaned on each other to celebrate successes and to weather rough stretches.

“Both of us being low-round picks and beating the odds and rising through the ranks together was fun,” said Braymer, who later fired off a congratulatory text of his own. He was disappointed at his friend’s departure but understood the “awesome” opportunity in Miami.

This year, the Marlins must fast-track Sharp to the majors and give him a chance to stick. The Rule 5 draft stipulates he must remain on the Marlins’ 26-man roster all season or be offered back to the Nationals for $50,000. This process leapfrogs Sharp over the hurdles that remain for Braymer: the Nationals’ veteran rotation, deep fifth-starter competition and the pitchers who were recently drafted with high picks such as Jackson Rutledge, Tim Cate and Mason Denaburg.

Better than a roster spot, Sharp has upward mobility. The Marlins finished 57-105 last season with MLB’s 20th-worst team ERA (4.74). Manager Don Mattingly admitted it would be difficult for Sharp to remain a starter out of camp — “it’s really tough to get [a Rule 5 pitcher] into your rotation” — but he left the option open long-term.

Early in the season, Mattingly wants to use Sharp as “a different look” for opponents accustomed to the fireballing relievers who are so prevalent in the modern game. Sharp relies on his change-up, his best pitch, to induce groundballs. If he can maintain success there, and continue developing his slider, he could become one of the pieces the Marlins are looking for in their spring training clubhouse crowded with young players.

“It was a little bit disappointing,” Sharp said of not being protected by the Nationals. But he smiled and added, “I’m here with this opportunity and trying to make the most of it.”

However Sharp performs this season does not put pressure on Braymer. The Nationals are slow-playing the left-hander and expect him to start the season in the minors. He struggled last season when promoted to Class AAA Fresno — the Pacific Coast League is notoriously difficult for pitchers — but settled down in his final four starts.

This spring, he has made a good first impression on Manager Dave Martinez. He possesses traits Martinez values — aggressiveness, smarts in sequencing and location — and has showed them this spring despite somewhat rocky results. The manager wants Braymer to keep developing his change-up and stay stretched out wherever he starts the regular season. If need be, Martinez envisions him as a potential left-handed option in the bullpen.

“He's one of those young kids who we see a bright future for here,” Martinez said. “He's going to get a look.”

From here, the two prospects’ paths might finally diverge. Sharp will be in the majors as Braymer continues working to get there. But through this process, despite the divisive reactions, they mirrored one another one last time. Each of them received a call that they had just made the largest stride yet toward what they had been chasing for years. They weren’t together anymore, but they were doing the same thing, celebrating their next best chance to make the dream come true.