Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23s vs. Reading on Monday

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): U-23s at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s at Chelsea on Monday

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: entered in 84th in U-23s’ 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18s

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Preston North End

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (leg injury) for 3-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in the 18 (ankle injury) for 4-0 defeat to Leeds

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Barnsley

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at West Brom

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Birmingham City

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Stoke City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 12th) in U-23s’ 3-0 victory at Sunderland (fifth goal of season)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: played 90 for U-23s

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): played 90 for U-23s

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Coventry City

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90+ in 1-1 draw with MK Dons

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Oxford

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: no match scheduled

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-0 cup defeat at Hearts

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Dunfermline

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 61

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: at Dundee, ppd.

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 81st in 1-0 victory over Freiburg

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Köln

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: not in the 18 (calf injury) for 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Augsburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 (knee injury) for 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 74th

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: entered in 88th in 2-2 draw at Salzburg in second leg of Europa League round of 32 (Eintracht advances on 6-3 aggregate)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, ppd.

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II, no match scheduled

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II at BVB II, ppd.

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: not in the 18 for Schalke II’s 2-0 victory at Fortuna Köln

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): not in the 18 for Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 defeat to Lübeck

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 17): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 17): U-19s

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (18): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 4-1 victory at Koln

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 (ankle injury) for 2-0 victory over Stuttgart

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): played 77

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Osnabrück

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: in the 18, did not play

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 83 in 2-1 defeat to Dynamo Dresden

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): vs. Holstein Kiel on Monday

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): scored for U-19s

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19s

Stuttgart defender Max Goeggel (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory at Unterhaching

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Sonnenhof

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: entered in 38th

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in the 18

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 18): U-19s

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): not in the 18 (hamstring injury) for 1-0 victory at Nantes

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 victory at Toulouse

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: no match scheduled

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: no match scheduled

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 83 in 2-0 defeat to Levante

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in 56th

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: entered in 56th

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Logroño

Huelva forward Danica Evans: played 56

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat at Barcelona

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Valencia

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: not in the 18

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: not in the 18

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in 61st

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: in the 18, did not play

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Real Oviedo

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 90 (scored in 72nd) in 1-0 victory over Salernitana (second consecutive goal, third overall)

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: no match scheduled

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: no match scheduled

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: in the 18, did not play in 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-1 defeat at Sparta Rotterdam

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in 59th in 2-2 draw with Telstar

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): entered in 85th

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90 in 4-2 defeat at Cambuur

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): not in the 18

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw at Volendam

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20), on loan from D.C. United: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Mechelen

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Zulte-Waregem

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 victory at Genk

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Waasland-Beveren

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Vitoria Setubal

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (knee injury) for 3-0 defeat to Braga

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: at Sion, ppd.

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Sturm Graz

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 in 0-0 draw at AGF

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 82 (transferring to OB after this season)

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): in the 18, did not play

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Esbjerg

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 defeat to Randers

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Sonderjyske on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played 81 in 2-0 cup victory at Brommapojkarna

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup victory at Karlskrona

Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: in the 18, did not play in 3-3 cup draw with Brage

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 61st in 4-0 cup victory over GAIS

Damallsvenskan

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled

Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: no match scheduled

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: no match scheduled

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled

Vittsjo defender Lorina White: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: preseason

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played 78 in 2-1 victory at Alanyaspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Olympiakos

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 62nd, departed in 83rd in 2-1 victory at Mezokovesd-Zsory

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: in the 18, did not play

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18, did not play in 4-0 victory at Doxas

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 4-0 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: started in 2-1 defeat at Hapoel Tel Aviv

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton, on loan from North Carolina Courage: played 90 (scored in 11th and 28th) in 3-2 victory at Perth

Western Sydney defender Sam Staab, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90 (scored in 3rd)

Western Sydney goalkeeper Abby Smith, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90

Perth forward Morgan Andrews, on loan from Reign FC: played 90 (scored in 83rd)

Perth midfielder Crystal Thomas, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 66

Melbourne Victory forward Darian Jenkins, on loan from Reign FC: played 86 (scored in 49th and 78th) in 3-1 victory over Sydney

If at first you don't succeed... well you know how the rest goes 😜@darian_jenks with a lovely finish that could be the goal that secures second spot on the ladder for @victorywleague!#MVCvSYD #BigBlue #WLeague



🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/zMrr58qKKG — Westfield W-League (@WLeague) February 29, 2020

Melbourne Victory defender Emily Menges, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Melbourne Victory midfielder Haley Hanson, on loan from Houston Dash: played 83

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90

Sydney midfielder Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Sydney forward Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Melbourne City forward Ally Watt: played 90 (scored in 55th and 69th) in 3-1 victory over Brisbane

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Reign FC: played 59

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: played 56

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: in the 18, did not play

Brisbane forward Shea Connors: not in the 18

Adelaide midfielder Mallory Weber, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90 (scored in 24th) in 2-1 victory over Newcastle

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90 (scored in 61st)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18

Canberra defender Kaleigh Kurtz, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled

Canberra forward Simone Charley, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled

Canberra forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Rosario Central late Sunday

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 18): at Velez Sarsfield late Sunday

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: at Huracan on Monday

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Caxias

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Orense

MEXICO

Liga MX

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: played 63 in 3-0 defeat at Tigres

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: in the 18, did not play in 3-0 victory at Club America

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Pachuca

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 18): at Chivas late Sunday