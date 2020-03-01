Manchester City midfielder Mix Diskerud: returned from loan with Ulsan (South Korea)
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23s vs. Reading on Monday
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): U-23s at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s at Chelsea on Monday
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: entered in 84th in U-23s’ 2-0 victory at Middlesbrough
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-18s
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18s
Women’s Super League
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Preston North End
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (leg injury) for 3-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in the 18 (ankle injury) for 4-0 defeat to Leeds
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Barnsley
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory at West Brom
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Birmingham City
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Stoke City
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: played 90 (scored in 12th) in U-23s’ 3-0 victory at Sunderland (fifth goal of season)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: played 90 for U-23s
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): played 90 for U-23s
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Coventry City
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90+ in 1-1 draw with MK Dons
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Oxford
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: no match scheduled
Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 1-0 cup defeat at Hearts
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18s
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: played 90 in 2-0 defeat at Dunfermline
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 61
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: at Dundee, ppd.
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): entered in 81st in 1-0 victory over Freiburg
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Köln
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: not in the 18 (calf injury) for 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 for 3-2 victory at Augsburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 (knee injury) for 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 74th
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: entered in 88th in 2-2 draw at Salzburg in second leg of Europa League round of 32 (Eintracht advances on 6-3 aggregate)
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, ppd.
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II, no match scheduled
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II at BVB II, ppd.
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: not in the 18 for Schalke II’s 2-0 victory at Fortuna Köln
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): not in the 18 for Wolfsburg II’s 2-1 defeat to Lübeck
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman (age 17): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 17): U-19s
Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (18): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 4-1 victory at Koln
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 (ankle injury) for 2-0 victory over Stuttgart
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): played 77
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Osnabrück
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: in the 18, did not play
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 83 in 2-1 defeat to Dynamo Dresden
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): vs. Holstein Kiel on Monday
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): scored for U-19s
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19s
Stuttgart defender Max Goeggel (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 victory at Unterhaching
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Sonnenhof
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: entered in 38th
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: not in the 18
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 18): U-19s
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): not in the 18 (hamstring injury) for 1-0 victory at Nantes
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 victory at Toulouse
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: no match scheduled
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: no match scheduled
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 83 in 2-0 defeat to Levante
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: entered in 56th
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: entered in 56th
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Logroño
Huelva forward Danica Evans: played 56
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory over Real Sociedad
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: not in the 18 for 5-0 defeat at Barcelona
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Valencia
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: not in the 18
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: not in the 18
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in 61st
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: in the 18, did not play in 2-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: in the 18, did not play
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Real Oviedo
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 90 (scored in 72nd) in 1-0 victory over Salernitana (second consecutive goal, third overall)
1-0 Frosinone!!!!! Novakovich!!!!! 🇺🇸 #FroSal pic.twitter.com/vLvn71lDkI— The Frosishowne (@The_Frosishowne) February 29, 2020
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: no match scheduled
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: no match scheduled
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): played 90 in 2-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: in the 18, did not play in 0-0 draw with Fortuna Sittard
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-1 defeat at Sparta Rotterdam
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): entered in 59th in 2-2 draw with Telstar
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): entered in 85th
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): played 90 in 4-2 defeat at Cambuur
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): not in the 18
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw at Volendam
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20), on loan from D.C. United: played 90 in 3-0 defeat to Mechelen
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw at Zulte-Waregem
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 victory at Genk
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Waasland-Beveren
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw with Vitoria Setubal
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (knee injury) for 3-0 defeat to Braga
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: at Sion, ppd.
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Sturm Graz
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90 in 0-0 draw at AGF
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 82 (transferring to OB after this season)
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): in the 18, did not play
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Esbjerg
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18, did not play in 2-1 defeat to Randers
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): vs. Sonderjyske on Monday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: played 81 in 2-0 cup victory at Brommapojkarna
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: not in the 18 for 2-1 cup victory at Karlskrona
Orebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: in the 18, did not play in 3-3 cup draw with Brage
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 61st in 4-0 cup victory over GAIS
Damallsvenskan
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled
Orebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: no match scheduled
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: no match scheduled
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled
Vittsjo defender Lorina White: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: preseason
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: played 78 in 2-1 victory at Alanyaspor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Olympiakos
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: entered in 62nd, departed in 83rd in 2-1 victory at Mezokovesd-Zsory
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: in the 18, did not play
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: in the 18, did not play in 4-0 victory at Doxas
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 4-0 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: started in 2-1 defeat at Hapoel Tel Aviv
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton, on loan from North Carolina Courage: played 90 (scored in 11th and 28th) in 3-2 victory at Perth
.@Ella_Mas11 with the cross 🎯 @khamilton with the header 🤯— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) February 29, 2020
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL #PERvWSW #WLeague @wswanderersfc pic.twitter.com/syqhSxfS1M
Western Sydney defender Sam Staab, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90 (scored in 3rd)
Here's how @sam_staab opened the scoring against Perth tonight! @FoxFootball #WSW #PERvWSW pic.twitter.com/aXMDETnEqk— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) February 29, 2020
Western Sydney goalkeeper Abby Smith, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90
Perth forward Morgan Andrews, on loan from Reign FC: played 90 (scored in 83rd)
.@MorganAndrews throwing her name in the hat for the #WLeague Golden Boot with a towering header.— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) February 29, 2020
🎥@FOXFOOTBALL#PERvWSW #WLeague pic.twitter.com/DSKBqbjudz
Perth midfielder Crystal Thomas, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 66
Melbourne Victory forward Darian Jenkins, on loan from Reign FC: played 86 (scored in 49th and 78th) in 3-1 victory over Sydney
If at first you don't succeed... well you know how the rest goes 😜@darian_jenks with a lovely finish that could be the goal that secures second spot on the ladder for @victorywleague!#MVCvSYD #BigBlue #WLeague— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) February 29, 2020
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/zMrr58qKKG
🤩 Oh my! How about THAT solo run from @darian_jenks?!#MVCvSYD #BigBlue #WLeague— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) February 29, 2020
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/xQ6vokJuVn
Melbourne Victory defender Emily Menges, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90
Melbourne Victory midfielder Haley Hanson, on loan from Houston Dash: played 83
Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90
Sydney midfielder Sophia Huerta, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90
Sydney forward Veronica Latsko, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90
Melbourne City forward Ally Watt: played 90 (scored in 55th and 69th) in 3-1 victory over Brisbane
THAT first touch from @allymwatt 👌— Westfield W-League (@WLeague) March 1, 2020
Don't underestimate how good that trap was! Kinga absolutely pinged it in 😂
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL#MCYvBRI #WLeague pic.twitter.com/X8ygaTmbp1
Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Reign FC: played 59
Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: played 56
Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: in the 18, did not play
Brisbane forward Shea Connors: not in the 18
Adelaide midfielder Mallory Weber, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90 (scored in 24th) in 2-1 victory over Newcastle
Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90 (scored in 61st)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: not in the 18
Canberra defender Kaleigh Kurtz, on loan from North Carolina Courage: no match scheduled
Canberra forward Simone Charley, on loan from Portland Thorns: no match scheduled
Canberra forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Houston Dash: no match scheduled
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Rosario Central late Sunday
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 18): at Velez Sarsfield late Sunday
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: at Huracan on Monday
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): played 90 in 1-1 draw at Caxias
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Orense
MEXICO
Liga MX
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: played 63 in 3-0 defeat at Tigres
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: in the 18, did not play in 3-0 victory at Club America
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: not in the 18
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Pachuca
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 18): at Chivas late Sunday
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: at Chivas late Sunday