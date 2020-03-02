In Virginia, the state quarterfinals are set. South County, Washington-Liberty, Centreville, Lake Braddock, Potomac, Riverside, Potomac Falls and Loudoun County are the local teams still competing. Quarterfinal games are Friday night.

The Maryland bracket is still in the regional stage. Tuesday night will feature a packed slate of games, highlighted by a matchup of programs that moved up the rankings this week: No. 6 St. Charles and No. 7 Oxon Hill.

1. DeMatha (30-3) Last ranked: 1

The WCAC champions were idle last week.

2. Paul VI (27-8) LR: 3

The Panthers bounced back from a second-place finish in the WCAC with their second VISAA title in three years.

3. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (28-4) LR: 2

The Saints came up short of a second consecutive postseason sweep, falling to Paul VI in the VISAA Division I title game.

4. Gonzaga (25-10) LR: 6

The Eagles used a strong second half to take down Wilson in the DCSAA championship game.

5. St. Andrew’s (24-4) LR: 5

The Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference champion’s season is complete.

6. St. Charles (23-1) LR: 8

The Spartans beat Huntingtown to win the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship last week.

7. Oxon Hill (21-3) LR: 10

The Clippers took down Eleanor Roosevelt in the Prince George’s County championship game and then beat Huntingtown in the first round of the Maryland 3A South region bracket.

8. Potomac (Md.) (21-2) LR: 12

Duane Mason finished with 15 points as the Wolverines routed Northern, 76-48, in the first round of the Maryland 3A South region bracket.

9. Wilson (24-5) LR: 11

The Tigers, making their third consecutive appearance in the DCSAA final, lost to No. 4 Gonzaga.

10. Theodore Roosevelt (29-2) LR: 4

The District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association champs stumbled in the DCSAA bracket, falling to Carroll in the quarterfinals.

11. St. John’s (23-9) LR: 7

The Cadets fell to Coolidge in the DCSAA quarterfinals.

12. Eleanor Roosevelt (18-4) LR: 9

The Raiders fell to Oxon Hill in the Prince George’s County championship game.

13. National Christian (22-6) LR: 13

The Eagles were idle last week.

14. Potomac (Va.) (22-3) LR: 15

The Panthers beat Massaponax to win the Virginia Class 6 Region B championship.

15. South County (25-3) LR: 17

The Stallions took down Lake Braddock to win the Virginia Class 6 Region C title.

16. Middleburg Academy (23-5) LR: 14

For the second year in a row, the Dragons lost to Blue Ridge in the VISAA Division II semifinals.

17. Rock Creek Christian (26-7) LR: 16

The Eagles beat New Hope Academy to advance to the semifinals of the Maryland Private School Championship.

18. Springbrook (19-3) LR: 18

The Blue Devils will face Sherwood on Tuesday in the second round of the Maryland 4A North region bracket.

19. KIPP (31-4) LR: NR

The Panthers won the DCSAA Class A championship for the second year in a row.

20. Centreville (19-5) LR: NR

After winning the Virginia Class 6 Region D title, the Wildcats will face Lake Braddock in the state quarterfinals.

Dropped out: No. 19 Episcopal, No. 20 T.C. Williams