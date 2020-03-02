The most noteworthy moment, though — not that ESPN’s announcers appeared eager to make note of it, as it was met with deafening silence in the booth — came during a third-inning at-bat. Rizzo told the broadcasting team that he was “doing some math in my head” to figure out what kind of pitch might be coming.

“What do you got?” Rizzo was asked, to which he replied, “I have no idea. I wish I knew.”

“Someone bang for me,” Rizzo added.

That, of course, was a reference to the Astros’ practice of banging on trash cans to alert their batters to certain types of pitches during the 2017 season and part of 2018. Their scheme, illegal in MLB’s eyes because it involved technology — specifically the use of a center field camera to decode opposing catchers’ signals — was detailed in a January report by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager A.J. Hinch were punished by MLB and quickly fired, and the fallout from the scandal also caused then-Red Sox manager Alex Cora and then-Mets manager Carlos Beltrán, who were named in the report, to lose their jobs. No players from those Astros teams were punished by MLB, but their roles in the scandal have made them targets for derision from not only fans but, in some cases, fellow players.

As spring training began last month, a few pitchers suggested they would serve up their own brand of justice to Astros batters, and sure enough, Houston players have been getting plunked at an eyebrow-raising rate.

Rizzo was only able to throw a verbal beanball, but he proved in the same at-bat that he didn’t need subterfuge to suss out what was coming. “I’m feeling a heater right here, because I’ve only seen one today from him,” Rizzo told ESPN, referring to Angels pitcher Matt Andriese, who indeed proceeded to throw a high fastball.

Rizzo yanked the pitch into right-center, to the delight of the broadcasting crew. As he was rounding first base, the three-time all-star announced his intention to go for a double, but upon seeing the ball get cut off in the outfield, he quickly thought the better of it and said, “No, I’m not.”

Rizzo was lauded for his ability to do play-by-play even as he was playing. One inning earlier, he had promised to call the action when a groundball came his way. As fate would have it, a grounder was hit in his direction moments later, and as Rizzo scooped up the ball and threw it to the pitcher covering first, he declared, “I’m going to make the play, throw, turn, in the chest.”

Bryant, also a three-time all-star for the Cubs while primarily playing third base, provided his share of amusing moments Monday. As he came to the plate for his first at-bat, he warned Angels catcher Jason Castro that he was wearing a microphone, and he pointed upward toward the ESPN booth and said, “They’re going to tell me everything.”

That could have been a joke about getting the signs from the broadcasting crew, but Bryant would settle for a discussion of each pitch after they arrived.

After making good contact on the first offering he saw from Angels starter Julio Teheran, only to pull it foul, Bryant was asked what kind of pitch he’d swung at. “Fastball. Early on. Now I’m tired,” he replied to laughter.

Three pitches later, Bryant popped up for an easy out, and as he huffed and puffed up the line, he said, “These are the worst, I have to run these out.”

At other points, Bryant and Rizzo discussed the fact that they were wearing different hats while stationed at their respective defensive positions — “We wear what we want,” Bryan asserted in mock defiance. Rizzo sang to his teammate and also asked Angels first baseman Albert Pujols about a viral video showing Mike Trout blasting a golf ball.

It certainly appeared that a good time was had by all — with the possible exception of any members of the Astros who might have been watching.