Nearly a year later, on Monday afternoon, he was on the mound as a reigning World Series champion. It was his first appearance since Game 7, when he chucked his glove after the final out, embraced catcher Yan Gomes and ignited the biggest celebration in franchise history. The season that led to that moment revitalized Hudson’s career; earned him a two-year, $11 million contract; and afforded him a sense of security when he didn’t dominate the spring debut: the Miami Marlins tagged Hudson for three hits and two runs.

“If I would’ve had that outing at the beginning of the year last year, I would’ve been pretty down on myself,” Hudson said. “I would’ve put myself behind the eight ball a little bit as a nonroster invite to make the team. … [But now I know] one pitch won’t knock me down a peg or two on the pecking order.”

AD

AD

Because he is Daniel Hudson, he added that doesn’t mean he lost his edge.

“I’m still trying to go out there and put zeros up no matter what,” he said. “Not trying to be too complacent, even though everything’s kind of set in stone with me, per se. It’s just a little bit easier to have these outings and take the positives.”

The appearance, while rocky, was significant in the big picture. It came one day after the spring debut of Sean Doolittle, who looked dangerous against the New York Mets with his signature high fastball and developing slider. It meant Doolittle and Hudson — projected to share the ninth inning this year — completed frames without the pain in their knees that hampered them last season. It put the bullpen’s big three on the cusp of a full go, with Will Harris, sidelined by an abdomen injury, expected to work into a game as soon as this weekend.

AD

AD

The health of those three is paramount. The Nationals believe their bullpen’s back end, a historic liability last season, is now an advantage that could be capable of compensating for a less potent lineup without Anthony Rendon and any potential needs of a rotation taxed by the postseason. Hudson’s start, in a small way, heartened those hopes.

“Knee felt good,” he said. “We’ve put in a lot of work over the last couple months trying to get it stable and feeling good, and so far, so good. It’s just getting those reps and seeing how it feels tomorrow.”

Manager Dave Martinez thought Hudson started well, even though his first two batters doubled and singled. The sinker, the one responsible for getting him a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays after the Angels cut him, the one that attracted the Nationals to trade for him, wasn’t where he wanted it to be. But he believed it will come back, and, anyway, Hudson picked up his lone strikeout with a good slider. Then the right-hander tired out for his final hitter. Garrett Cooper, one of the Marlins’ better bats, got two balls up that should have been down but still grounded into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

AD

AD

“That’s to be expected; that’s where we want him to be,” Martinez said of Hudson’s fatigue. “Got to fight through that and see where he’s at.”

The plan is to give Hudson two days off, then have him pitch again Thursday. Martinez will feel out the situation from there, but he wants to work Hudson, Doolittle and Harris into back-to-back games at some point this spring. He would like to see them get four outs as well, just so they get a feel for what they might do across the eighth and ninth innings this season. This doesn’t faze Hudson, who has served in every bullpen role throughout his career. He closed last season even though he hates closing. But he doesn’t want to get hung up on last year.

“Trying to put everything that happened last year in the rearview,” he said. “[I] look forward to competing again … out there with the guys. It was a lot of fun to do that today.”

AD

AD

Yet as Hudson headed toward the dugout Monday, it was impossible not to think of the roller coaster that’s been the last year of his life. The Nationals reliever kept walking, head down, and it became apparent the biggest difference about him from October wasn’t the stakes or the setting or anything else. It was that, this time, Daniel Hudson still had his glove on.