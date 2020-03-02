“Federico has consistently been one of the best attacking players in the league since 2012,” General Manager Dave Kasper said in a written statement. “He has been a consistent goalscorer and creator on the field and we are looking forward to incorporating his MLS experience to bolster our roster this season.”

AD

The player-coach arrangement was reported by The Post last week.

Previous United player-coaches included Hristo Stoitchkov (2003) and Josh Wolff (2012), both of whom were approaching retirement.

AD

Higuain, an Argentine who played eight seasons for the Columbus Crew, has recovered from an ACL injury suffered last May. However, team officials said he will need about six weeks to build fitness.

On Thursday, Coach Ben Olsen said, “You don’t make this move if he is not going to help you in a bunch of different areas. But make no mistake: The fire in his belly is real. He wants to prove it’s not retirement time. I think he is going to play a big part in our team."

AD

Higuain figures to serve as a second-half option as an attacking midfielder or withdrawn forward. United also sees him as an occasional starter, particularly when first-choice players are unavailable because of injury, suspension or international assignments.

Higuain, a free agent, met United officials at training camp in Florida and underwent medical exams on his right knee. He attended Saturday’s opener at Audi Field and joined the team in the locker room afterward.

AD

Aside from Higuain’s experience, Olsen said he will help mentor young players and bridge the gap with Spanish-speaking players. Higuain is bilingual. His English, Olsen joked, “is better than mine, which isn’t saying much.”

AD

Before signing him, United consulted with Higuain’s former coaches in Columbus: Gregg Berhalter, the current U.S. national team boss, and Wolff, who will guide expansion Austin starting next year.

Higuain posted 55 goals and 63 assists in his Columbus career.

United is also preparing to announce the signing of another former Crew player: defensive midfielder Mohammed Abu, who most recently was with Norwegian club Valerenga.

Abu, 28, will add depth at a position that will lose Junior Moreno to Venezuelan national team duty at Copa America this summer. Abu arrived in Washington last week.

AD

United remains in the market for backline depth.

Following its 2-1 defeat to the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, United will host expansion Inter Miami (0-1-0) this Saturday afternoon.