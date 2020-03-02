“Good horses can overcome everything and I think he’s an exceptional horse,” trainer Patrick Biancone told reporters after the race. “I want to see how he comes back, how he works the next time. He’ll need to improve a little bit to be able to win the Florida Derby. We’re here in Florida, he’s training in Florida and we love Florida. I think we’ll take a shot if he’s in good form.”

AD

AD

Ete Indien was impressive in both his prior starts at Gulfstream. He earned a 103 Brisnet speed figure in a one-mile optional claiming race in December and followed that up with a 104 Brisnet speed figure in the Grade 3 Holy Bull stakes in February, hitting the board second behind Tiz the Law, the third-best 3-year-old male in 2020 per Mike Beuoy’s Generic Lengths Advantage, which shows the expected margin of victory in lengths against an average thoroughbred in a one mile race. That finish, plus Saturday’s victory, pushed Ete Indien to 54 points in Kentucky Derby prep races, the most of any horse. The cutoff to earn eligibility for the Kentucky Derby field has usually ranged from 21 to 30 points, but last year it took an all-time high of 40 to qualify for the Run for the Roses.

But there was one other horse from the Fountain of Youth that looked a lot better than the past performances might indicate: Shotski, a $25,000 son of Blame, trained by Jerry O’Dwyer.

Shotski broke from post No. 10 and was forced wide most of the race, his outside bid on the final turn not enough to move up from fourth. However, Trakus data show the wide trip forced Shotski to cover 57 more feet than Ete Indien on Saturday, the most in the field. Yet his speed was only slightly inferior to the winning horse.

Ete Indien covered 5,679 feet in 1 minute and 43 seconds, or 55.1 feet per second. Shotski covered 5,736 feet in 1 minute and 44.5 seconds, or 54.9 feet per second. Candy Tycoon and As Seen on Tv hit the wire with speeds of 54.3 and 54.4 feet per second, respectively. In other words, if we use the rule of thumb that one length equals one-fifth of a second, and assume all the horses had taken the same path as Ete Indien to the finish line, Shotski was only one-half a length worse than Ete Indien, not the 8½ lengths recorded on the Fountain of Youth’s official racing chart.

Shotski hasn’t reached the winner’s circle since winning the Grade 2 Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct in December, but he earned 10 Derby points in that effort plus four points in the Grade 2 Withers at Aqueduct in February (second place) and five points on Saturday in the Fountain of Youth, giving him 19 points so far (11th most on the Derby trail). Another in-the-money finish in a major prep could punch his ticket into the Kentucky Derby.