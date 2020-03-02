St. John’s topped Sidwell Friends, 54-44, in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA championship game Sunday. The Cadets claimed their fifth consecutive title and sixth in the past seven years.

Paul VI and St. John’s move up in this week’s rankings, giving the WCAC three of the top five teams. Bishop McNamara, the WCAC champion, rises to the top spot after previous No. 1 Riverdale Baptist suffered a loss at the National Association of Christian Athletes Division I tournament in Tennessee.

In Virginia, Marshall upset Madison in the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship game to hand the Warhawks their first loss. Postseason action continues in Maryland and Virginia this week.

1. McNamara (27-5) Last ranked: 2

After winning the WCAC title, the Mustangs were idle last week.

2. Paul VI (32-4) LR: 4

In the VISAA Division I championship game, the Panthers beat O’Connell, 52-43.

3. New Hope (24-9) LR: 5

The Tigers lost to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Tenn.) in the NACA Division I tournament.

4. Riverdale Baptist (26-4) LR: 1

The Crusaders fell to New Hope in the NACA Division I tournament.

5. St. John’s (22-9) LR: 12

With a 54-44 win over Sidwell Friends, the Cadets won the DCSAA Class AA title.

6. C.H. Flowers (21-1) LR: 6

The Jaguars beat Oxon Hill, 57-42, in the Prince George’s County championship game.

7. Howard (22-0) LR: 7

The Lions play Arundel on Monday in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

8. National Christian (24-8) LR: 9

For the second time this season, the Eagles beat Capitol Christian.

9. Madison (25-1) LR: 3

The Warhawks’ undefeated run came to an end with a 37-35 loss to Marshall in the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship game.

10. Georgetown Visitation (19-12) LR: 8

The Independent School League Class AA champion fell to St. John’s in the DCSAA Class AA quarterfinals.

11. Sidwell Friends (28-6) LR: 10

The Quakers lost to St. John’s, ­54-44, in the DCSAA Class AA championship game.

12. O’Connell (24-7) LR: 11

The Knights fell to Paul VI in the VISAA Division I championship game.

13. Churchill (21-1) LR: 13

The Bulldogs face Walter Johnson on Monday in the second round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

14. Old Mill (20-1) LR: 15

The Patriots begin the Maryland 4A playoffs against Meade on Monday.

15. Loudoun Valley (22-0) LR: 16

The Vikings won the Virginia Class 4 Region C title with an 87-52 victory over Millbrook.

16. Marshall (22-6) LR: Not ranked

The Statesmen beat Madison, 37-35, in the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship game.

17. Pallotti (20-7) LR: 14

The Panthers’ season is over after they fell in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship game.

18. West Springfield (23-5) LR: NR

In the Virginia Class 6 Region C championship game, the Spartans beat Edison, 50-33.

19. Dunbar (26-4) LR: 19

The Crimson Tide fell to Sidwell Friends in the DCSAA Class AA semifinals.

20. Elizabeth Seton (20-10) LR: 20

After falling to St. John's in the WCAC quarterfinals, the Roadrunners’ season is over.

Dropped out: No. 17 Great Mills (22-2), No. 18 South Lakes (21-5)