Instead of promptly leaving ­Georgetown’s McDonough Gymnasium, 125-plus members of the Colts community gathered near the doors that led to the Coolidge locker room and showered the team with praise before chanting in unison, “Coooooo-lidge!”

“Remember this moment, the score, the way your heart feels right now, the love and support that our community just showed,” Coach Derrick Washington told his team in the locker room. “Because four years ago it wasn’t like this; no one would’ve cared. This is a testament to the work you all put in.”

For Coolidge (17-10), this was supposed to be the year the program broke through and challenged for a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association championship. But the Colts lost their first game in that tournament to H.D. Woodson after blowing a double-digit lead in the second half.

Coolidge responded by winning a pair of DCSAA tournament games, including an upset of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power St. John’s, before losing to eventual champion Gonzaga.

“Ending your season with the other team celebrating [stinks],” Washington said. “But the fact that we have a locker room full of guys that are disappointed because they feel they could’ve beaten a top-20 team — and stands full of fans that believe and support us enough to come see us — says all you need to know about where we are and how far we’ve come.”

⇒ D.C./Prince George’s County boys’ player of the week: Saveon Jackson, G, KIPP. The junior had 18 points, seven assists and eight rebounds during the Panthers’ 65-32 win over Model School in the DCSAA Class A final Sunday.

⇒ D.C./Prince George’s County girls’ player of the week: Zy’aire Hairston, G, Dunbar. Behind the sophomore’s 16 points, Dunbar defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy, 69-15, to advance to the semifinals of the DCSAA playoffs.

— Tramel Raggs

One of Maryland’s best football rivalries continues in basketball

Northwest and Quince Orchard have developed one of the area’s top football rivalries over the past decade — It’s a matchup of Montgomery County contenders separated by 4½ miles. While the boys’ basketball programs aren’t as strong, the rivalry continues through the winter.

In the first round of the Maryland 4A playoffs Friday, students decked out in black for Northwest and red for Quince Orchard packed the bleachers in Germantown as the Jaguars beat the visiting Cougars, 63-50.

“Just about any sport it is between the two schools, you’re going to get a crowd out there,” Northwest Coach BJ DeBuchananne said. “You’re going to get the students out there. People are going to be pumped up for it, and they’re going to come out and watch and support.”

Similar to how Northwest and Quince Orchard’s football players know one another from youth programs, the basketball players competed together in AAU. This season, Northwest beat Quince Orchard in all three of their meetings.

“It is a little bit special for them to be able to go out and have bragging rights, to say they swept them,” DeBuchananne said.

⇒ Maryland boys’ player of the week: Anthony Wright, F, Paint Branch. The senior scored 21 points in the Panthers’ 61-54 win over Blair in the first round of the Maryland 4A playoffs.

⇒ Maryland girls’ player of the week: Natalie Johnson, G, North Point. The sophomore averaged 16 points, four rebounds and 3.5 steals in postseason wins over Great Mills and Potomac.

— Kyle Melnick

Paul VI’s identity shift worked to perfection this season

In mid-January, when asked about the surprising success of his team, Paul VI girls’ coach Scott Allen said the group was “ahead of schedule.” At that point, the Panthers were still weeks away from the postseason. Yet the coach still felt like the group was performing well.

On Saturday, after that same group won a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state title to cap their season, Allen took his description a step further.

“This is the best culture team that we’ve had in 18 years,” he said. “They’re just simply amazing. They do everything for each ­other.”

In past years, the team has featured at least one nationally recruited senior. The previous two seasons it had even sent someone to the McDonald’s all-American game. Although this year’s roster featured plenty of talent, the Panthers had no star to build their identity around.

While they did lose star guard Ashley Owusu, who now plays at Maryland, the program returned 10 players from her supporting cast. Together they created a juggernaut defense this winter, holding an opponent to fewer than 40 points on 26 different occasions. On offense, their approach was balanced, built around good execution and smart passing.

“I’ve been here three years and love every single team I’m on, but this team just has something different: our connection,” junior guard Bella Perkins said. “And that really contributes to how we play on the court.”

With Saturday’s victory over Bishop O’Connell, the Panthers finished 32-4, their best record since 2016 and one of the highest win totals in the area.

“This is a team that does everything they can to represent the jersey of Paul VI well,” Allen said.

⇒ Private school boys’ player of the week: Trevor Keels, G, Paul VI. The junior stepped up for the Panthers in the VISAA title game, dropping 22 points in the Panthers’ win over St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes.

Private school girls’ player of the week: Azzi Fudd, G, St. John’s. A bumpy junior season back from a knee injury ended on a high note as the two-time All-Met Player of the Year scored 17 points to lead the Cadets to the DCSAA Class AA title.

— Michael Errigo

Loudoun County gets first regional title since 1954

There is a boys’ basketball season taking shape in Leesburg that doesn’t coalesce often. Students are shaking the bleachers with their energy. Graduates from the 1960s and 1970s are finding Coach Mark Alexander after the game and congratulating him.

And Loudoun County’s magic has not run out yet — the Raiders won Thursday what is believed to be their first region title since 1954.

“It’s a team of players where every puzzle piece fits,” Alexander said. “They’re happy with their role, and they do their job, and they pride themselves on defense more than they do on their offense, which is rare.”

Other individuals in the county — Trent Dawson at Loudoun Valley, Jadon White at Tuscarora and others — are pouring in more points per game. But they are all looking up at Loudoun County. The Raiders even have the Dulles District player of the year in point guard Matthew Anderson, a ­reward for season-long success.

The Raiders beat Loudoun Valley for a third time to win the district and knocked off Kettle Run and Millbrook last week. They play George Washington of Danville in the state quarterfinals Friday at Riverside.

⇒ Virginia boys’ player of the week: Landon Hawes, G, Potomac Falls. The senior had 57 points and 33 rebounds in three games to lead the Panthers to the Class 5 Region C title.

⇒ Virginia girls’ player of the week: Lexi White, G, West Springfield. During the grueling Class 6 Region C schedule, White scored 20, 21 and 20 points in wins against Lake Braddock, T.C. Williams and Edison.