Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo jabbed at Harden twice last month — mocking his ball-dominance with a one-line joke during the all-star draft and referencing his defensive deficiencies during his postgame news conference at the All-Star Game. Harden deserved better on both counts. He’s a willing, and often visionary, passer. While hardly elite on the defensive end, Harden is incredibly effective guarding bigger players in the post and is solid on the perimeter when locked in.

That context is what made Harden’s response to Antetokounmpo so galling. Rather than offer a detailed defense of his own game or a nuanced critique of Antetokounmpo’s approach, Harden deployed the same type of shallow and misrepresentative analysis that has so often been foisted upon him. Simply put, Harden stooped to the level of his worst trolls and detractors.

“I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk,” Harden told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in a televised interview, when asked about Antetokounmpo’s comments. “Like, that takes no skill at all. I have to actually learn how to play basketball and have skill. I take that any day.”

Harden’s dismissive tone and sentiment quickly touched a nerve across the league. Antetokounmpo, the 2019 MVP winner and 2020 MVP favorite, is the NBA’s most dominant physical force and its second-most prolific dunker this season. The Milwaukee Bucks forward, however, isn’t a perfect player. He’s a career 29 percent three-point shooter. He’s a bit robotic in the midrange. And, despite significant progress in recent years, he’s a good, but not extraordinary, passer.

When it comes to the version of basketball “skill” that gets glorified in highlights and sneaker commercials, Harden surpasses Antetokounmpo. He’s a better and smoother shooter with deeper range, and his ballhandling ability and bag of tricks are far superior. In truth, Harden surpasses almost every player in NBA history by these measures.

But these attributes hardly paint a full picture of basketball “skill.” Contrary to Harden’s portrayal, Antetokounmpo isn't a mindless lug, one-trick pony or unsophisticated apprentice. His game and personality are overflowing with valued skills.

James Naismith, the inventor of basketball and an ultimate authority, listed the sport’s “physical and mental requirements” in 1892. “Skill” made the cut, as did agility, accuracy, alertness, cooperation, initiative, reflex judgment, speed, self-sacrifice, self-confidence, self-control and sportsmanship.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo checks every box. He’s endlessly agile in the open court, slithering through defenses with his long-legged Eurosteps. He’s accurate, leading the league in field goals made. He’s alert, captaining the NBA’s top-ranked defense as a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Antetokounmpo cooperates, unselfishly setting up his teammates within an offense that ranks in the top-five in efficiency, assists and three-point attempts. His initiative is perhaps his most prized quality, as he obsessively transformed himself from a raw teenager into a starter, into a Most Improved Player, into an All-Star, and, finally, into an MVP during his seven years in Milwaukee. His reflexes and end-to-end speed, of course, are self-evident.

From a leadership standpoint, Antetokounmpo has followed in the mold of Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan: he incessantly defers credit to his teammates after wins and takes blame after losses, reflecting his self-sacrifice and self-confidence. Aside from occasional frustration with officials and this uncharacteristic engagement with Harden, Antetokounmpo has been a model of self-control and sportsmanship since rising to stardom. The Bucks are 112-30 over the past two seasons entering Monday’s action, an absurd stretch of consistent excellence made possible only by Antetokounmpo’s reliability both on and off the court.

“My game is not just power,” Antetokounmpo said, when told of Harden’s comments.

No kidding.

It takes skill to perfectly time a chase-down block. It takes skill to know precisely when and how to attack a defender in transition. It takes skill to read double teams and find the open shooter. It takes skill to be willing to challenge any center in the league at the rim.

It takes skill to admit weaknesses and address them one after another. It takes skill to raise one’s scoring and rebounding average every year for seven straight years. It takes skill to respond to a disappointing 2019 Eastern Conference finals with a career year. It takes skill to keep a team on track for 70 wins without help from a Hall of Fame sidekick.

It takes an obscene combination of skills to drive from the three-point line, pirouette through three defenders, gather one’s footing and then dunk over a fourth defender — as Antetokounmpo did against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. It takes skill to do those things season after season when the NBA’s best organizations are putting all their manpower and brainpower into stopping him.

By pitting Antetokounmpo as his opposite, Harden is guilty of constructing a false dichotomy and of arguing in bad faith. He must know that there’s so much more to Antetokounmpo than running and dunking, just as he should know that there’s so much more to basketball “skill” than shooting and dribbling.