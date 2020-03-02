“The deal is a primer for us,” said Norb Gambuzza, senior vice president of media business development for the PGA Tour, “to get the market educated and to speak more loudly about betting opportunities in golf."

AD

Since the Supreme Court overturned a decades-old law in 2018 that limited most sports betting to Nevada, the tour has pushed as hard as any league to take advantage of potential betting opportunities.

AD

GolfBet is a precursor for what the tour plans to roll out this spring: the opportunity to make all manner of bets on every shot taken. The tour partnered with IMG Arena to build a product that uses ShotLink data to offer odds on bets such as the length of a drive or how likely a given shot is to make the green. Developed in the 1990s, ShotLink tracks every shot taken on tour. Its data is used on television broadcasts to tell viewers how far a ball traveled or the likelihood of a player making a given putt. IMG Arena is shopping the product to gambling operators, with some deals in progress and already signed, Gambuzza said.

“The whole dynamic is going to change,” he said.

AD

The data sets that will be available through GolfBet are meant to be a resource for gamblers, offering historical information on nearly everything a bettor might need, including granular research such as how a player performs 150 yards from the hole at a particular course over the past 10 years in the rain.

AD

Action Network’s team of writers and on-camera talent will produce content for GolfBet, and its experts will appear on the tour’s website as well as Golf Channel to discuss betting odds and insights. Action Network will have access to video footage from the tour as well. Action Network CEO Patrick Keane said golf has been one of the sports that the company’s audience has been most interested in, with tens of thousands of people tracking their golf picks in the company’s app.

“We’ve seen the growth of golf over other sports,” he said. “So we said, ‘Let’s call up the tour and see what we can do with them.’ ”

AD

He added that he hopes this move accelerates similar deals with other leagues.

Action Network and the tour will share revenue generated from subscriptions to GolfBet, advertising and through an affiliate business — that is, revenue from gambling operators paying for people who are referred to them by GolfBet, which means the tour stands to profit directly from fans it can convert to gamblers.