Of course, doing well at the combine, even extremely well, hardly guarantees NFL success. There are always examples of players who test poorly and still prove to be excellent at the professional level. However, NFL teams prize athleticism, particularly as it can be tricky to separate a player’s individual performance from all the other factors in college football games, including the level of talent around him and the coaching on both sides.

AD

AD

It is difficult to get drafted in a high round after a poor combine showing, but here are a number of players who won’t have to worry about that. In many instances, this exercise will include two measurements that reflect the totality of a player’s showing at the combine — Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) and pSPARQ ratings — because other drills count for at least as much, if not often more, than the widely cited 40-yard dash.

The freakiest of the freak athletes

Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, LSU: It’s always important to note a player’s height and, especially, his weight. Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, Simmons blazed the 40 in 4.39 seconds, tied for 10th fastest among all positions (the only faster players were wide receivers and defensive backs). Similarly, his 132.0-inch broad jump was bested by just one player who was not a wide receiver or defensive back, and his 39.0-inch vertical jump was tied for third among linebackers.

AD

AD

Simmons earned a 10.0 RAS, which uses a zero-to-10 scale. It’s not that he is an absolutely perfect NFL prospect, but as RAC creator Kent Lee Platte explained to The Post, that means the average of all of his metrics was better than the averages for any other player at that position from 1987 through 2020.

Isaiah Simmons

2020 #NFLCombine



• Taller than DK Metcalf



• Heavier than Roquan Smith



• Faster than Devin Hester



• Jumps higher than Julio Jones



• More explosive than Alvin Kamara@ClemsonFB @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/NeotE79Ivg — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 1, 2020

A.J. Dillon, running back, Boston College: Ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds at a hefty 247 pounds — heaviest among the running backs — and even more impressively, posted position bests in the vertical jump (41.0) and broad jump (131.0), while tying for fifth at his position with 23 bench-press reps. Earned the highest pSPARQ score (144.1, as measured by Zach Whitman of 3sigmaathlete.com) of any offensive player at the combine and led running backs in RAS at 9.84.

Chase Claypool, wide receiver, Notre Dame: The heaviest wide receiver at the combine with 238 pounds on his 6-4 frame, he ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds (seventh-best at his position), with a 40.5-inch vertical jump (fourth-best), 19 bench-press reps (fifth-most) and a 126.0-inch broad jump. Received a 10.0 RAS and an approximate pSPARQ of 139, third best at his position.

AD

AD

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool ran a 4.42 40 at 6'4 1/4'' and 238 lbs.



Since the start of 2006, the only WR weighing 230+ lbs to run the 40 that fast at the NFL Combine is Calvin Johnson (4.35 in 2007). pic.twitter.com/CgeASUrqdQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2020

Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver, Michigan (6-2, 212): Soared to the best vertical jump of anyone at the combine — 44.5 inches, well ahead of the 42.0 posted by several runners-up — and had the best broad jump (139.0 inches), in addition to a 4.48 40. Tied for first among wide receivers with an approximate pSPARQ of 142, along with a RAS of 9.83.

Tristan Wirfs, offensive tackle, Iowa (6-5, 320): Set a combine record for offensive linemen with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and tied a record with 121.0-inch broad jump, while running the fastest 40 (4.85) of any offensive lineman this year. His pSPARQ number of 135.6, first among offensive linemen, gave him the greatest standard deviation (2.4) from an average NFL player at his position of any offensive player at this year’s combine, and his RAS was an impressive 9.74.

Notable Vertical Jumps at #NFLCombine

Last 10 Years



• OL Tristan Wirfs - 36.5”

• WR DeAndre Hopkins - 36”

• WR Jerry Jeudy - 35”

• WR CeeDee Lamb - 34.5”

• WR A.J. Green - 34.5”

• WR Amari Cooper - 33”@HawkeyeFootball @TristanWirfs74 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 29, 2020

Jeremy Chinn, safety, Southern Illinois (6-3, 221): Leaped to the second-best broad jump (138.0 inches) among all players, and he tied for the sixth-best vertical jump (41.0 inches) and the eighth-best bench press (20 reps), while sprinting to a 4.45 in the 40. Notched a 9.97 RAS, tied for the best among safeties.

AD

AD

Kyle Dugger, safety, Lenoir-Rhyne (6-1, 217): Tied for second among all players with a 42.0-inch vertical jump and was sixth overall with a 134.0-inch broad jump. Ran the 40 in 4.49 seconds and garnered a 9.86 RAS.

Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois) & Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne) finished the night with the top Athleticism Scores among 2020 safeties based on their combine workout.



Chinn & Dugger are the only non-FBS safeties since 2003 to finish with a max 99 Athleticism Score. pic.twitter.com/LlHqiEK97R — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2020

Honorable mention-worthy freakiness

C.J. Henderson, cornerback, Florida (6-1, 204): Another who earned a 10.0 RAS, Henderson was fourth among defensive backs in the 40 (4.39), tied for eighth in the bench press (20), tied for ninth in the vertical jump (37.5) and tied for 15th in the broad jump (127.0).

Tanner Muse, safety, Clemson (6-2, 227): Came away with a RAS of 9.97 after, among other feats, finishing second among safeties with a 4.41 40. Also tied for fourth at his position in the bench press (20) and 10th in the broad jump (124.0).

AD

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin (5-10, 226): Tied for seventh among all players with a 4.39 40, giving him the third-highest speed score (121.7) of any running back at the combine over the past five years. Tied for second at his position with a pSPARQ score of 137.2.

AD

🚨🚨 Jonathan Taylor 4.39 official 🚨🚨



Faster than Saquon & fastest of any 225lb+ RB in the last 7 combines 👀 https://t.co/8GOXQABiww — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 29, 2020

Henry Ruggs III, wide receiver, Alabama (5-11, 188): The fastest man at the combine, with a 4.27 40, he tied for second overall with a 42.0 vertical jump, becoming the first player at the combine since at least 2006 to reach both those marks (per ESPN). Tied for the best approximate pSPARQ among wide receivers at 142.

Denzel Mims, wide receiver, Baylor (6-3, 207): Posted the best 3-cone figure among all players (6.66 seconds) while tying for fifth in the 40 at 4.38 seconds. 134.1 pSPARQ was fourth-best among wide receivers, as was his 9.78 RAS.

AD

Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle, Louisville (6-7, 364): Ran a 5.10 in the 40, shockingly fast for the largest prospect at the combine. He also became the heaviest player since at least 2006 to post a sub-5.2 40 (per ESPN).

Ezra Cleveland, offensive tackle, Boise State (6-6, 311): The fastest player at his position in the 3-cone drill (7.26 seconds) and the short shuttle (4.46 seconds), he was second fastest with a 4.93 40, fifth among offensive linemen in the bench press (30) and 10th in the broad jump (111.0). Cleveland earned a 9.93 RAS and a pSPARQ score of 122.5, second-best at his position.

AD

Michael Turk, punter, Arizona State: Put up 25 reps on the bench press, equal to or better than any player at any position other than offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebacker and running back. That set a record for punters at the combine, going back to 2003 (per nfl.com), and it bettered the number posted by Wirfs (24) and Becton (23).

AD

Willie Gay Jr., linebacker, Mississippi State (6-1, 243): Led all linebackers in the broad jump (136.0), finished second at his position in the 40 (4.46) and the vertical jump (39.5), and tied for fifth in the bench press (21).

Willie Gay Jr.'s 11'4" broad is the second best broad jump for any off-ball linebacker in #Combine history.



Only player with a longer broad was Jamie Collins. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2020

Because quarterbacks are always of interest

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (6-1, 222): Finished second among quarterbacks with a 40 time of 4.59 and with a broad jump of 125.0. Tied for fourth at his position with a vertical jump of 35.0, led his position with a pSPARQ score of 127 and was second in RAS at 9.60.

AD

Justin Herbert, Oregon (6-6, 236): Led his position in the 3-cone (7.06), came in second in the vertical jump (35.5) and came in third in the 40 (4.68) and in the broad jump (123.0). Led all quarterbacks in RAS at 9.69 was second in pSPARQ (121).