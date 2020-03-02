Flynn, 21, sat out last season after transferring from Washington State, so he hadn’t been on the losing end of a game in almost two years. He was practically noncommunicative.

“This is the first time it’s happened,” he muttered to a small group of reporters after the 66-63 defeat on Feb. 22 at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena. “It doesn’t feel good.”

To outside observers, San Diego State is just another major question mark in an enigmatic NCAA season that has yet to produce a consensus favorite as March Madness approaches. The Aztecs were the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I, even though they didn’t receive a single vote in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25 poll. They entered March No. 4 in the NET ranking used by the NCAA tournament selection committee, ahead of blue bloods Duke and Kentucky, even though they have the worst strength of schedule of any top 25 team, according to ESPN’s BPI metric, and compete in the unheralded Mountain West Conference. And they have achieved a standard of excellence both offensively and defensively, even though their overhauled rotation is heavily reliant upon transfers, including Flynn, senior forward Yanni Wetzell and senior guard KJ Feagin.

Yet Flynn’s fiery game and despondence in defeat are emblematic of the Aztecs, who believe they are poised for a deep tournament run. Their hopes of an unbeaten season might be gone, but they responded with wins over Colorado State and Nevada to finish their regular season with a nation’s-best record of 28-1.

Coach Brian Dutcher rejected the premise that their first loss might be a blessing in disguise that would relieve pressure, making it clear the Aztecs view themselves as established winners rather than joyriding upstarts.

“People respect us, but they’re waiting for us to fall,” Dutcher, 60, said in a recent interview. “We wanted to win every game. We wanted to do something not many teams do. Absolutely [we want to win it all]. We always have high expectations, maybe the nation doesn’t know that. We’ve been in the NCAA tournament seven of the last 10 years and expect to be a fixture in the tournament. We can’t control what people think about us. All we can do is play good basketball.”

San Diego isn’t Durham or Lexington, but Dutcher’s pride and perfectionism reflects the city’s thriving college basketball community. The Aztecs reached the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2014 under Dutcher’s predecessor, Steve Fisher, and they play in front of sellout crowds at their 12,414-seat, on-campus stadium that includes a rabid, 2,500-person student section dubbed “The Show.” Fans began lining up more than two hours before tip-off against UNLV, and members of The Show sprinted down the arena’s steep aisles to claim seats closest to the court.

Throughout every home game, the student section cheers at full volume, stomps on the bleachers and distracts opposing foul shooters with Fathead-like posters of pop stars, politicians and Internet memes. Numerous students said they had already booked their tickets for the Mountain West Conference tournament, which will begin Wednesday in Las Vegas. Tyler Hamilton, a die-hard leader of the student section, was hoping to spend spring break in Atlanta, site of the Final Four.

“This is the hottest ticket in the city and on campus,” said Hamilton, a 23-year-old senior. “Even if you’re not interested in sports, you come [to Viejas Arena] and it feels like you’re at a family reunion. That’s a special environment to have. The Show has relationships with the players and their families. Not every arena has that, if it’s too blue blood or corporate. It’s special.”

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, the program’s most accomplished product, recently had his jersey retired, and his 2019 NBA title with the Toronto Raptors has swelled the university’s pride. Signs with Leonard’s face and catchphrases — “What it do, bay-bee!” — appeared throughout the student section, and dozens of his jerseys were sprinkled around the arena.

“Coming here, I wanted to make a name for myself,” Leonard said at his Feb. 1 jersey retirement. “I wanted to put San Diego State on the map. This [school] is why I’m the player I am today. The Aztecs are doing great this year.”

Indeed, this year’s squad has ambitions to surpass the 2010-11 squad led by Leonard, which went 34-3 and reached the Sweet 16, all while catching the pundits completely off guard. After missing out on the NCAA tournament last season, Dutcher hoped that Flynn; Wetzell, who transferred from Vanderbilt; and Feagin, who arrived from Santa Clara, would quickly mesh with key returning pieces like junior forward Matt Mitchell and junior guard Jordan Schakel.

There were no guarantees, and the Aztecs’ early-season success was easy to miss because they compete in a mid-major conference, lack major national television exposure, play when East Coast viewers are often asleep and do not have a blue-chip NBA draft prospect. Dutcher plugged along, challenging his team to stay focused by setting segmented “mini-goals,” like winning all five games during a tough 11-day stretch and running the table through a light December. By Feb. 11, the Aztecs had already clinched their conference title and set a program record for longest winning streak. They are the first team to finish 17-1 in Mountain West play.

Flynn, a 6-foot-1 junior guard who is projected by draft evaluators as a second-round pick, has led the way with a team-high 17.6 points and 5.1 assists per game, capped by a career-high 36 points in the regular season finale at Nevada. Wetzell, a 6-10 big man, has added 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, with students saluting the New Zealander’s sharp-elbowed exploits by waving giant cardboard pretzels. Mitchell has contributed 12.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The key to San Diego State’s remarkable season has been that communal effort. Four Aztecs have averaged in double figures, and their stiff team defense ranks third nationally in points allowed.

“There’s metrics for offense, which we’re good at,” Dutcher said. “There’s metrics for defense, which we’re good at. But there’s no metric for chemistry, and that might be our strongest attribute. We have a great connection with this team. They play for each other and they love each other.”

The Aztecs could earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, though the honor might complicate its March travel itinerary. The team’s hope was to remain west before the Final Four, perhaps playing in Sacramento for the opening two rounds before heading to nearby Los Angeles for the West regional. But with Gonzaga also having a case for a No. 1 seed in the West, the Aztecs could face a cross-country trip and de facto road games against traditional powers.

But such concerns qualify as first-world problems for any program, especially one that is still wrapping its mind around what could be its deepest tournament run ever.

“The reality of this year hasn’t set in yet,” said 20-year-old junior Devin Whatley, another student section organizer. “There’s a different buzz. If we win the NCAA title, I will probably cry and pass out.”