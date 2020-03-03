Here’s a look at the full conference tournament schedule and what to expect early on. All times Eastern.
American Athletic Conference: March 12-15 (championship game 3:15 p.m. March 15, ESPN)
ACC: March 10-14 (championship game 8:30 p.m. March 14, ESPN)
America East: March 7, 10, 14 (championship game 11 a.m. March 14, ESPN2)
Atlantic 10: March 11-15 (championship game 1 p.m. March 15, CBS)
Atlantic Sun: March 3, 5, 8 (championship game 3 p.m. March 8, ESPN)
- Team to beat: Defending conference champion Liberty is the No. 1 seed and hopes to use the tournament as another springboard into the NCAA tournament. (The Flames upset Mississippi State as a No. 12 seed in the first round last year.) Liberty, which will have home-court advantage throughout the conference tournament, won’t outrun anyone: The Flames rank 352nd out of 353 Division I teams in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted tempo metric. But they shoot the ball well and are strong rebounders on defense.
- Watch out for: Lipscomb began the season 8-14 before winning seven of its final nine games, including an upset of Liberty on Saturday. The Bisons’ offense revolves around sophomore center Ahsan Asadullah, who led them in scoring, rebounding and assists in the regular season.
Big East: March 11-14 (championship game 6:30 p.m. March 14, Fox)
Big Sky: March 11-14 (championship game 8 p.m. March 14, ESPNU)
Big South: March 3, 5-6, 8 (championship game 1 p.m. March 8, ESPN)
- Teams to beat: Winthrop and Radford both went 15-3 in conference play, and only one other Big South team had a winning conference record. The latter earned the No. 1 seed — its first since 2009 — by virtue of a tiebreaker and will host the championship game if it makes it that far. Highlanders guard Carlik Jones failed to reach double figures in scoring just once this season. The Eagles scored an early-season road win against Saint Mary’s.
- Watch out for: Defending champion Gardner-Webb was the only other team to finish above .500 in conference play (11-7). The Runnin’ Bulldogs won six of their final seven games even though sophomore swingman Jose Perez — the conference’s preseason player of the year — left the team in early February to deal with personal issues.
Big Ten: March 11-15 (championship game 3:30 p.m. March 15, CBS)
Big 12: March 11-14 (championship game 6 p.m. March 14, ESPN)
Big West: March 12-14 (championship game 11:30 p.m. March 14, ESPN2)
Colonial: March 7-10 (championship game 7 p.m. March 10, CBS Sports Network)
Conference USA: March 11-14 (championship game 8:30 p.m. March 14, CBS Sports Network)
Horizon League: March 3, 5, 9-10 (championship game 7 p.m. March 10, ESPN or ESPN2)
Ivy League: March 13-15 (championship game noon March 15, ESPN2)
Mid-American: March 9, 12-14 (championship game 7:30 p.m. March 14, ESPN2)
Metro Atlantic Athletic: March 10-14 (championship game 4 p.m. March 14, ESPNU)
Mid-Eastern Athletic: March 10-11, 13-14 (championship game 1 p.m. March 14, ESPN2)
Missouri Valley: March 5-8 (championship game 2:10 p.m. March 8, CBS)
- Team to beat: Of top-seeded Northern Iowa’s 14 conference wins, 10 came by double digits. However, the MVC’s top seed has won the tournament only once since 2014. Sophomore guard AJ Green has a peculiar shooting form — he releases the ball from high over his head — but it’s certainly effective: He led the conference in scoring at 19.7 points per game.
- Watch out for: Two years after its stirring Final Four run, second-seeded Loyola Chicago has a chance to return to the March stage thanks mainly to its defense. The Ramblers allowed more than 70 points only twice during conference play and ranked ninth nationally in defensive turnover percentage as of Monday.
Mountain West: March 4-7 (championship game 5:30 p.m. March 7, CBS)
- Team to beat: San Diego State has all of one blemish on its résumé — a three-point home loss to UNLV on Feb. 22 — and is in line for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, assuming it can win its second MWC tournament title in three seasons. As of Monday, the Aztecs ranked in the top 10 in both the offensive and defensive efficiency metrics compiled by Ken Pomeroy.
- Watch out for: Utah State is teetering on the bubble and could stand to make a run to the title game for a possible third crack at San Diego State. Aggies senior guard Sam Merrill followed up his MWC player of the year campaign as a junior by averaging 18.8 points and 4.1 rebounds this season.
Northeast: March 4, 7, 10 (championship game 7 p.m. March 10, ESPN2)
Ohio Valley: March 4-7 (championship game 8 p.m. March 7, ESPN2)
- Teams to beat: Three teams — Belmont, Murray State and Austin Peay — could be considered the favorites in the top-heavy OVC. Each of those teams went 2-2 against the other two. Of the three, top-seeded Belmont comes in the hottest, having won 10 straight and 15 of 17. The Bruins are shooting 57.2 percent from two-point range; as of Monday, only three teams (Dayton, South Dakota State and Gonzaga) were better.
- Watch out for: Eastern Illinois beat Murray State and Austin Peay this season. Eastern Illinois enters the postseason at 16-14, just the Panthers’ second above-.500 regular season over their past 10. Every player on the roster is a junior, a senior or a graduate transfer, so the experience is there.
Pac-12: March 11-14 (championship game 10:30 p.m. March 14, Fox Sports 1)
Patriot: March 3, 5, 8, 11 (championship game TBD March 11, CBS Sports Network)
SEC: March 11-15 (championship game noon March 15, ESPN)
Southern: March 6-9 (championship game 7 p.m. March 9, ESPN)
Southland: March 11-14 (championship game 9:30 p.m. March 14, ESPN2)
Southwestern Athletic: March 10, 13-14 (championship game 6 p.m. March 14, ESPNU)
Summit: March 7-10 (championship game 9 p.m. March 10, ESPN2)
Sun Belt: March 7, 9, 11, 14-15 (championship game 2 p.m. March 15, ESPN2)
West Coast: March 5-7, 9-10 (championship game 9 p.m. March 10, ESPN)
Western Athletic: March 12-14 (championship game 10 p.m. March 14, ESPNU)
