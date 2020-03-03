

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was one of two players who qualified for the batting title last year who had at least as many walks as strikeouts. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post) (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Houston Astros remain mired in the fallout from their sign-stealing scandal, which, as far as we know, allowed the Astros to tip pitches during home games in 2017 and 2018. Major League Baseball has found no evidence the scheme extended into the 2019 season, nor has it found evidence of more elaborate schemes such as players wearing buzzers under their uniforms to tell them what pitch was coming.

Still, there seems to be no doubt that Houston batters benefited from the illicit intelligence. In 2016, for example, the Astros’ strikeout rate at home was 24.5 percent, the third-worst mark in baseball. The next season — the year they implemented their sign-stealing system, according to MLB — it dropped to 16.7 percent, the best in baseball. Houston’s strikeout rate remained elite for the next two seasons: second-best in 2018 (19.5 percent) and the best in baseball in 2019 (18.2 percent).

[An Astros fan listened to thousands of the team’s 2017 at-bats. Sign-stealing was everywhere.]

But the Astros also benefited from employing great hitters, and they are expected to have one of baseball’s best teams in 2020, which means fantasy owners will have to decide whether to downgrade Astros hitters in the wake of the scandal. To determine how much fantasy owners should worry about a potential production decline, I compared each batter’s performance at home, where players banged trash cans to alert their teammates of breaking balls and off-speed pitches, to his performance on the road. We would expect players who at least sometimes knew what pitch was coming to have an advantage, leading to better home splits. But that wasn’t always the case.

Here’s a look at the five Astros hitters currently selected among the top 100 players in fantasy baseball leagues, with their average draft position calculated by looking at the averages among ESPN, Yahoo, RT Sports, National Fantasy Baseball Championship and Fantrax. All five players also appear in our Top 100 rankings.

Alex Bregman (3B, SS — 11.2 ADP)

Bregman was one of two players (joining Carlos Santana) who qualified for the batting title last year who had at least as many walks as strikeouts and is one of three players to do so two or more times since 2016, his first year in the majors. (Santana and Joey Votto are the others.)

And he has been plenty solid on the road. Bregman’s rate of balls pulled for power at home has either been lower or on par with his rate on the road, as has his percentage of balls classified as “hard hit,” two traits we would expect to show an opposite split if tipped pitches at home were ever the main driver of his performance. Plus, his weighted on-base average, a version of on-base percentage that accounts for how a player reached base, increased from .336 in 2016 to .418 in 2019. His improvements on the road have actually outpaced those at home, indicating a young power hitting his prime more than a flash-in-the-pan benefiting from cheating.

(Our overall ranking: No. 22.)

José Altuve (2B — 30.8 ADP)

Rumors of the usage of a buzzer swirled around Altuve after footage from the end of Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees showed him telling teammates not to rip off his jersey when he crossed home plate. No evidence of that was found, according to MLB, but there is evidence Altuve was a much better hitter on the road than he was at home in 2017, especially in terms of hitting for power.

Altuve’s slugging percentage in 2017 on the road (.633) was significantly higher than it was at home (.463), as was his isolated power, a measure of a hitter’s ability to hit for extra bases (.152 at home vs. .252 on the road; the league average for non-pitchers is .187). He also created runs at a rate 89 percent higher than average on the road after accounting for league and park effects. At home that season, Altuve created runs at a rate 30 percent higher than average. It’s also worth noting Altuve was among the Astros with the least number of pitches tipped by banging sounds in 2017, according to data compiled by Tony Adams.

Jose Altuve in 2017 Slugging percentage Isolated power Weighted runs created Home .463 .152 +30 percent Road .633 .252 +89 percent

In 2018, his slugging, isolated power and weighted runs created were higher on the road than they were at Minute Maid Park. The opposite was true in 2019. But until it can be demonstrated that Altuve used alternative methods to improve his home production in 2019, it is safe to take his performance at face value.

(Our overall ranking: No. 29.)

Yordan Alvarez (LF — 39.8 ADP)

The rookie batted .313 with 27 home runs and a 1.067 on-base-plus-slugging percentage last year, creating runs at a rate 78 percent higher than the league average. He performed better at home (.461 wOBA) than on the road (.400), but even the latter number would have been good enough to be the 10th-best mark in the majors if he amassed enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title. In addition, he hit just .075 against curveballs with 23 strikeouts on 40 at-bats ending on the pitch, hardly evidence that he knew when breaking balks were coming. In other words, the 22-year-old’s numbers are for real.

(Our overall ranking: No. 41.)

[Fantasy baseball top 100 rankings]

George Springer (CF, RF — 40.2 ADP)

The 2017 World Series MVP had a career year last season, batting .292 with 39 home runs and producing a .974 OPS. That topped his previous best from 2017, which may raise some eyebrows, yet throughout his career he has been a better hitter on the road. The 30-year-old’s on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, weighted on-base average and hard-hit rates have been better on the road over the past three seasons.

George Springer (2017 to 2019) AVG OBP SLG OPS wOBA Hard-hit rate Home .280 .364 .503 .867 .368 36 percent Road .279 .366 .521 .887 .374 40 percent

(Our overall ranking: No. 44.)

Carlos Correa (SS — 95.2 ADP)

Correa had his best production in 2017 (a .941 OPS in 109 games), but if he had been able to stay healthy, he might have topped that in 2019 (a .926 OPS in 75 games), the byproduct of improved play at home. In 2019, Correa created runs at a rate 76 percent higher than average at home but just 15 percent higher than average on the road. His OPS, as you would expect, was also worse on the road (1.034 vs. .836). Is this evidence of funny business? No, but it is worth noting that Correa hit the ball harder more often and pulled the ball more often at Minute Maid Park than he did at any other venue last season.

At the least, his inability to stay healthy for a full season should be enough to discount him on your fantasy rankings. His upside isn’t worth the risk of his home-road splits signaling a possible decline.

(Our overall ranking: No. 69.)

