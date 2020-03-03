Hart hadn’t entered the game at all in the first half against the Spartans, either, but Turgeon played the 6-foot-6 guard for 10 minutes after halftime. When the Terrapins played Ohio State a week ago, Hart stepped in for the first time since Jan. 10 and has since carved out a spot in Maryland’s rotation.

“Hakim can handle it,” Turgeon said. “He's a smart player. Keem believes in himself. He knows the pressure's not on him to do a lot. He's just got to go out there and give us some good minutes.”

Hart’s length comes in handy, and he’s a solid passer. He is certainly not afraid to shoot. After he subbed into the game against the Buckeyes, Hart took a shot with less than a minute left that didn’t please Turgeon, who said afterward, “If he does it again, I told him he won’t play the rest of that game.” In the following game, Hart had three missed shots and made a free throw in nine minutes against Minnesota.

Hart’s 10 minutes against the Spartans were the most he has played against a Big Ten opponent. He had double figures in minutes just three other times this season, all wins by at least 19 points. But with Maryland eyeing its chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten title Tuesday at Rutgers, Hart has replaced sophomore Serrel Smith Jr. in the Terps’ rotation for three straight games.

“Gaining [Turgeon’s] trust and respect shows your hard work is paying off,” Hart said.

Even though the Terps never mustered much of a rally against Michigan State, Hart had a helpful role in sparking some of Maryland’s best pushes. He hit a three-pointer with 14:31 to go for his first basket since Dec. 4. On that play, the ball nearly flew out of bounds, but Aaron Wiggins salvaged the play, batting the ball toward Hart in the corner. Without hesitation, Hart launched a three-pointer that cut Michigan State’s lead to 13.

With 2:41 to play, Hart’s driving layup in transition off a long pass from Anthony Cowan Jr. trimmed the deficit to 10. Maryland forced turnovers on Michigan State’s next three possessions, but the Terps couldn’t manage to score another basket.

The stars from Maryland and Michigan State finished with nearly equal production. Cowan and forward Jalen Smith combined to score 33 points. Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston and forward Xavier Tillman scored 34 points. The stark difference came in the teams’ help from their supporting cast.

Maryland’s complementary players didn’t offer much. Wiggins finished with four points on 1-for-7 shooting after totaling 36 points in Maryland’s previous two outings. Fellow sophomore Eric Ayala struggled even more, missing all four of his shots and playing just eight minutes in the second half.

“We’ve got to be a deeper team if we’re going to beat a team like that,” Turgeon said.

For months, Turgeon has expressed a similar objective, hoping that players such as Hart continue to take strides.

Turgeon tinkered with his rotation during the nonconference slate, playing both Serrel Smith and Hart. Turgeon seemingly had settled on Smith and praised the way he had approached practice once the team returned from winter break. But Smith, who played 12 minutes per game and averaged 3.4 points last season, never found much of a rhythm offensively. For a seven-game stretch just before Hart returned to the rotation, Smith totaled two points over 52 minutes.

While Hart went more than a month without playing, he said he focused on staying positive and listening to his coaches. Older guards such as Wiggins, Ayala and Darryl Morsell offered guidance, too.

“Hakim started trying hard, really hard, in practice” in early February, Turgeon said. “And he’s talented enough. Hakim’s a smart player, so what I want our bench to do is go in and play smart.”

Around that time, Hart said he told himself, “I'm going to go harder each and every day from now on.”

The makeup of this team won’t experience any major changes from now until the end of the season, but how the Terps’ bench players perform in their limited minutes could tip the outcome of a game.

Hart's impact against Michigan State was never going to be significant, but it's something he can hold on to moving forward. He played well against a tough opponent and in a matchup that featured high stakes.